The Six… no, Five... Wait, Four... the THREE Things the Left Won't Call Racist

Could the Left give us a list — I understand it will be a very short list — of the things that aren’t racist? I think that would help speed things along for everybody.

Those of us on the Right have been saying since approximately 2009 that the Race Card is played out. When the Most Powerful Man in the World™ — Bambi Obama, freely elected by a majority of Americans of all races — decries racism in the same country where he was doing his presidenting, that card would seem to have indeed been played out.

But the Left keeps finding new ways to play their one, tattered card.

COVID-19 is racist because it kills disproportionate numbers of POCs, never mind that it also kills the obese and poorly-nourished and unvaccinated in similar proportions regardless of race.

We’re not supposed to notice that there’s currently a wave of anti-Asian attacks in our major cities that are committed almost entirely by black men. Because the attacks aren’t racist but mentioning them is.

Courtesy of my friend and colleague Matt Margolis, you’ve probably seen the latest example of racism benighting our troubled land: Calling out The Real Georiga Governor™, Stacey Abrams, for posing maskless with a bunch of schoolkids forced to wear masks.

Stacey Abrams is mask-less while all the children around her suffer. This is child abuse. pic.twitter.com/48tX3PyKTI — Jake Evans (@JakeEvansGA) February 6, 2022

Never mind the fact that the photo was basically a Benneton ad for racial inclusion. It’s racism because the criticism occurred during Black History Month, when Whitey is required by law to keep his mouth shut.

Also for our VIPs: Biden Attempts Reset #3 in Two Weeks, Fails Comically

If I’ve done my math right, that leaves us with just three things the Left can’t or won’t (or hasn’t yet) called racist.

Cheetos

Peeing while standing up

Doing ‘The Wave’

Peeing while standing, however, is almost certainly sexist and/or transphobic, which are just as bad as being racist.

So I guess there might only be two things.

My bad.

Looking back, the only time I can still remember people doing the wave was that scene when a couple of white guys — Billy Crystal and Bruno Kirby — did it in When Harry Met Sally. And there were no persons of color in that movie, presumably not even “Mr. Zero.”

I guess even “The Wave” carries undertones of white supremacy.

There’s also another, very special category of not-racist things, but it’s the one we’re not supposed to mention:

ACTUAL RACISTS

(But only when they’re Lefties.)

I’m looking at you, Ralph Northam — I think. Are you the one in blackface or the one in the Klan hood?

I’m looking at you, Justin Trudeau, partying it up in blackface. Did you learn your disrespect for black people from your daddy’s pal, Che Guevara?

I’m looking at you, Whoopi Goldberg, and your long history of antisemitism even before we got to your latest thing about how the Holocaust didn’t count because it was all just a bunch of white people fighting.

I’m looking at every single #DefundThePolice mayor and every single George Soros-backed district attorney bringing crime and death to America’s big cities.

I could go on, but I hope you already get my point: We can all still agree on Cheetos, can’t we?