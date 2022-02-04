Biden Attempts Reset #3 in Two Weeks, Fails Comically

As Presidentish Joe Biden’s overly ambitious agenda continues its lingering death in the Senate, he’s tried at least a couple of “resets” in recent weeks to change public perceptions about his flailing and failing White House occupancy.

Reset #1 was Biden’s final, personal push to get Build Back Bolshevik and his Democrats’ Right to Cheat at Voting bills through the Senate, and/or bulldoze the filibuster. No dice.

Reset #2 was Biden’s marathon press conference, meant to instill confidence that our senescent chief executive was still in full possession of his faculties. That didn’t go over so well, either.

There’s also an ongoing effort to get him out from the White House more often, including a trip to Pennsylvania last week to tout his infrastructure bill. A local bridge collapsed just as he arrived.

This guy has got the Merde Touch, but Team Biden just won’t quit.

Welcome to Reset #3: Gun Control.

Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ are probably old enough to remember when then-candidate Biden promised to make perennial Texas loser Robert “Beto” O’Rourke his gun control czar. O’Rourke gained fame on the Left and notoriety everywhere else with his 2019 campaign pledge, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

But even Team Biden, deep in their progressive Reality Denial Field, knew that bringing O’Rourke on board was a non-starter. Currently, O’Rourke is still back in Texas, pretending to run for governor while happily soaking up campaign cash from suckers across the country.

Team Biden understands that gun control is a losing issue for them. That’s why they didn’t try a big push for it a year ago, when Slow Joe was still riding high in the polls.

That’s why this latest reset won’t work.

But, like most anything Biden-related, it’s at least good for a few laughs from those of us who aren’t trapped inside the Reality Denial Field.

Here’s the latest, in which Biden claimed that a “Glock with 40 rounds” is really a “weapon of war.”

BIDEN: A Glock with a 40 round magazine is a "weapon of war." pic.twitter.com/gwixWnMhlS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2022

Yeah, no.

Here’s the thing with these resets — and it’s one of the Left’s traditional strengths that can sometimes turn around to bite them on the you-know-what.

The Left excels at establishing, maintaining, and growing narratives. We’d be here all day if I were to start listing examples, so let me give you one big one: “FDR ended the Great Depression.”

No, according to a couple of lefty economists at UCLA a few years back, FDR extended the poverty and hopelessness of the Depression by seven years — and it wasn’t even the war that lifted us out. What really ended the Depression was FDR dying, and thus bringing to an end his war on the private sector. Harry Truman’s ambitions were much more modest, and after the inevitable postwar recession, the economy returned to something approximating the pre-FDR normal.

Except, of course, for all those new taxes, programs, and regulations that are sill with us.

But the point is: The Left has had the FDR narrative established for 80 years and it isn’t going away any time soon.

Joe Biden — or his master, Real President™ Ronald Klain — wanted to establish his own narrative as the next FDR.

FDR enjoyed massive majorities in both the House and Senate, and (eventually) a compliant Supreme Court. Biden enjoys none of those things, but nevertheless attempted FDR-size legislation even before wrangling all his own Democrats in the Senate.

“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings; Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!” Shelley wrote in his famous sonnet about the long-faded works of an ancient pharaoh. Biden had hoped to build himself a pyramid of new agencies in Washington. He’s barely erected a molehill.

That’s no way to establish a narrative.

But Biden did get a narrative, set for him in another far-away land called Afghanistan.

Biden’s bungled bugout established, for once, a Democratic narrative of truth: That Biden is equal parts inept, stubborn, and deceitful.

Firmly set, that narrative is now nearly impossible for Biden to remove or replace.

That’s doubly true since the only tools in his shed are the same shopworn and rusted ones that couldn’t get the job done the first time around.

So take heart, my lovely VIP readers.

As difficult and disappointing as these next three years are going to be for all of us, they’re going to be even more difficult and disappointing for the would-be FDRs still trying to prop up the Ozymandias who never was.

That’s cold comfort, but these days we have to take what we can get.