What's Shooter Alec Baldwin Doing in the UK Making a Movie When He's Under Investigation in New Mexico?

Alec Baldwin shot and killed the cinematographer of his last movie. He wounded the director. Though he claims he wants to find the real killer, he has admitted to the shooting. As a result, he’s under investigation by police for the acts. The actor, who has enough money to be a flight risk, is allowed to leave the country to make another movie.

Do we have that about right?

Alec Baldwin is in England. He still has his passport? pic.twitter.com/lpvi4rBpEf — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) February 5, 2022

The actor posted a four-minute, meandering discourse on Instagram about being in England to shoot the movie 97 Minutes. He spoke of going through immigration at the airport, missing his family, and his driver’s limo being stolen. At times he affected a fake British accent, which he mocked.

The actor, sporting a blue COVID-19 mask lowered around his jaw and set off by a corona of white stubble, was enraptured by the countryside. “What would it be like to live here?” he asked. He contrasted the movie setting, the east Hampshire town of Alton, with his own Long Island upbringing, wondering, “What would it be like to be a kid and this is your home?”

The question he didn’t answer, of course, was how was he allowed to leave the country since he is under investigation for killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. He’s been asked to turn over his cellphone to investigators but apparently not his passport. How many suspected shooters get the Alec Baldwin treatment? That varies from municipality to municipality, but we do know that plenty of accused criminals are behind bars while awaiting trial, ahem, for January 6 trespassing and for rioting. And the only killing that day was by a cop.

And yet we wait for #AlecBaldwin to be arrested https://t.co/RRgMtWyxWT — CatAttorney GoToGETTRNow (@theQueenofQt) February 5, 2022

Attorney Emily D. Baker told PJ Media that law enforcement doesn’t always restrict the movement of suspects, and indeed Baldwin hasn’t been identified as a suspect because no crime has been alleged yet. She told me “they still are calling it a Death investigation and not specifying further than that, they also talk about witnesses, etc. So given the context, no it’s not odd they haven’t sought to restrict Baldwin’s movements.” She also says that Baldwin is so identifiable that “the argument that he could ‘vanish’ would be hard to make.”

In another Instagram message on January 8, 2022, Baldwin claimed he and his attorneys were cooperating in every way with the Santa Fe County prosecutors as well as the sheriff’s office. In the video he said “the only way we can find out about the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find the truth.”

But they won’t find it in his cellphone because he hasn’t turned it over. A warrant demanding Baldwin’s cellphone, messaging, SIM cards, GPS locators, and other items on his phone was issued in mid-December 2021.

The shooting occurred on October 21, 2021, and as of January 13, 2022, the actor had not given it to authorities.

This week the Hollywood Leftist was in the United Kingdom rhapsodizing about small village living.

It really must be nice to be presumed innocent. What’s that like, Alec? Seventy-four million American conservatives would love to know.