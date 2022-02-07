Finally! Joe Biden Takes on the Important Issue of Crack Pipe Inequity

Joe Biden is finally working on one of the important issues plaguing our country. Sure, we’re dealing with ridiculous inflation and a supply chain crisis. We’re learning more every day about how disastrous our exit from Afghanistan turned out to be, and the Democrats have tried to spend America’s way into oblivion and make it impossible for the GOP to win another election. And don’t get me started on COVID-19.

But the Biden administration is handling one of our worst issues: racial inequity among drug users.

That’s right. The administration’s Department of Health and Human Services is beginning a $30 million grant program in May that provides funds to make drug use safer. One of the items covered in the grant program is “smoking kits/supplies.” These “kits” and “supplies” allow addicts to smoke crack cocaine or meth without fear of racial “inequity.”

This is amazing news because I’ve always worried about the racial disparities among crackheads.

There’s only one explanation for this program that could make sense: maybe Hunter Biden is advising the White House on some policy measures.

In all seriousness, why is the program necessary?

“HHS said the kits aim to reduce the risk of infection when smoking substances with glass pipes, which can lead to infections through cuts and sores,” the Washington Free Beacon reports. “Applicants for the grants are prioritized if they treat a majority of ‘underserved communities,’ including African Americans and ‘LGBTQ+ persons,’ as established under President Joe Biden’s executive order on ‘advancing racial equity.'”

What kind of world are we living in when we’re worried about whether certain demographics among druggies are more susceptible to infection when they abuse illegal drugs?

The grants also help nonprofits with items that assist in “harm reduction” — things like syringes, fentanyl strips, tests to screen for diseases, and condoms. Mind-boggling, ain’t it?

When I think “harm reduction,” I think of keeping the law-abiding safe from the harm of crackheads roaming the streets, not reducing the harm of crackheads to themselves. Then again, I also have a different idea of what to do with taxpayer money than this administration does.

This may come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, but not everyone is on board with the grants and their tactics.

“If we look at more of a preventive campaign as opposed to an enabling campaign, I think it will offer an opportunity to have safer communities with fewer people who are dependable on these substances,” [Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police] told the Free Beacon.

We’ve seen programs like this in specific cities, and they don’t work. The most recent example is in San Francisco (see the “Related” link above), where, in less than two weeks of operation, 200 people were “treated” per day, yet a whopping two users entered detox. The rest continue to use and sell drugs.

Why the hell are we spending taxpayer money to enable illegal drug users? Wouldn’t these funds be better spent helping people kick their habits — especially if they’re part of these “underserved communities” that the administration seeks to serve? It just makes sense that a more “equitable” outcome for these people would be to give them a headstart toward becoming productive citizens who can contribute to society.

The Hunter Joe Biden administration has found loads of ways to waste taxpayer money the past year, so we probably shouldn’t be surprised that they’re wasting our money in this way, too.

I guess we should rejoice that somebody has finally solved the issue of crack pipe inequity.