10 Pro-Mask Democrats Who Have Been Caught Maskless

For over two years now, self-righteous Democrats have lectured the public about wearing masks, saying that they save lives and it’s our patriotic duty and all that. Many people have been arrested for refusing to wear masks. Yet Democrats repeatedly show us that they consider themselves above the law, as they can’t even be bothered to follow their own rules.

Here are just ten recent examples.

10. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Despite being rabidly pro-mask, in December AOC retreated to the sunny freedom of Florida and was seen going maskless more than once.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez filmed maskless at packed Florida barhttps://t.co/lxRsSYWoH5 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 3, 2022

Before that, she partied at the Met Gala with countless celebrities who were also maskless.

9. Rep Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

When he’s not having affairs with Chinese spies, Rep. Eric Swalwell is following AOC’s lead by going maskless in Florida.

If Swalwell truly believed his own rhetoric about COVID, Florida, and mandates, he would not take his maskless unvaccinated baby to Loews Hotel South Beach during the Omicron case surge in Miami. It’s not hypocrisy. It’s hierarchy. pic.twitter.com/sSHNpHG8Dd — Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 6, 2022

8. Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)

Despite signing an indoor mask mandate in his state, Newsom (and other local Democrat leaders) violated the mandate while hanging out with basketball legend Magic Johnson.

Hanging out at SoFi Stadium today! pic.twitter.com/XfotiRLGz9 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 31, 2022

I’d love to meet Magic Johnson, too. And I wouldn’t want to be masked while taking a photo with him either … But I’m not telling everyone else to wear masks.

This is hardly the first time Newsom has been caught maskless either.

7. Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams is suffering from the fallout of her mask hypocrisy after retweeting a photo of her sitting maskless with a bunch of elementary school students who had to remain masked.

Stacey Abrams is mask-less while all the children around her suffer. This is child abuse. pic.twitter.com/48tX3PyKTI — Jake Evans (@JakeEvansGA) February 6, 2022

She blames racism for the outrage.

6. Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.)

Whitmer is no stranger to violating her own COVID rules, but she seems to not care about them when they’re not hers either. In October, Whitmer was seen in a popular Washington, D.C. bar flouting the local indoor mask mandate.

Whitmer Parties Maskless at DC Hotspot Before Bailing on McAuliffe Event 😬https://t.co/lmbyCH2oIc — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 25, 2021

5. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Some Democrats are caught maskless. Others smile proudly when they’re the only one who doesn’t have to breathe through a piece of cloth.

Endangered House Democrat Elissa Slotkin doing her own Stacey Abrams 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/FdePpNnYF2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 7, 2022

4. Jill Biden

Just like Stacey Abrams, First Lady Jill Biden visited an elementary school for a photo-op in which she ditched her face mask while the kids were forced to wear theirs.

Children and staffers have to wear masks, but Jill Biden remains maskless. Rules for thee, not for me. pic.twitter.com/0lxYfCQnGi — Jake Evans (@JakeEvansGA) November 29, 2021

3. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

What is it with Democrats proudly going maskless around fully-masked children anyway? Does it make them feel powerful?

We sent our daughters to school today maskless just like @GovKathyHochul does and most kids around the country do. It’s time to up the pressure against Hochul’s power lust & her lunacy, especially the policies that negatively impact our kids. This must end. #UNMASKOURCHILDREN pic.twitter.com/CzYyLQV6zl — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) January 25, 2022

2. Joe Biden

Joe Biden often wears a mask when he doesn’t need one, like during a virtual meeting, and then doesn’t wear one when he’s supposed to.

One of Joe Biden’s first acts after taking the oath of office was signing an executive order requiring a federal mask mandate, and he violated that mandate the very same day during his “primetime debut” as president when he spoke from the Lincoln Memorial. During this visit, he was captured on video violating the mask mandate he’d said could “save countless lives.”

Here's Biden addressing the media, all of whom are wearing masks, while he continues to not wear a mask pic.twitter.com/J5XlCY4uzi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 21, 2021

Biden also violated Nantucket’s indoor mask mandate while he was on the island for Thanksgiving.

This picture sums up Joe Biden and the Democratic Party perfectly. pic.twitter.com/rnlv7QyL66 — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 28, 2021

Less than a week later, Biden violated D.C.’s indoor mask mandate at a fancy restaurant.

A maskless Biden, who has a nasty cold, speaks to people as he leaves a fancy D.C. restaurant last night. Despite Biden’s lecture on indoor mask wearing, the press pool reports Biden was not, in fact, wearing a mask indoors. pic.twitter.com/n2x7dGWCoK — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 4, 2021

1. Dr. Anthony Fauci

In July of 2020, Dr. Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the season opener between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees. Many will remember that the pitch was a wild curve, but what I remember most about his appearance was how he violated Washington, D.C.’s mask mandate. Fans were not allowed to attend the game, but Dr. Fauci, his wife, and a friend were permitted to stay and watch the game from the stands. A photographer present at the stadium captured him maskless, violating the mandate.