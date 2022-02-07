News & Politics
10 Pro-Mask Democrats Who Have Been Caught Maskless

By Matt Margolis Feb 07, 2022 5:00 PM ET
For over two years now, self-righteous Democrats have lectured the public about wearing masks, saying that they save lives and it’s our patriotic duty and all that. Many people have been arrested for refusing to wear masks. Yet Democrats repeatedly show us that they consider themselves above the law, as they can’t even be bothered to follow their own rules.

Here are just ten recent examples.

10. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Despite being rabidly pro-mask, in December AOC retreated to the sunny freedom of Florida and was seen going maskless more than once.

Before that, she partied at the Met Gala with countless celebrities who were also maskless.

DISCLAIMER: I don’t want to date her.

9. Rep Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

When he’s not having affairs with Chinese spies, Rep. Eric Swalwell is following AOC’s lead by going maskless in Florida.

8. Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)

Despite signing an indoor mask mandate in his state, Newsom (and other local Democrat leaders) violated the mandate while hanging out with basketball legend Magic Johnson.

I’d love to meet Magic Johnson, too. And I wouldn’t want to be masked while taking a photo with him either … But I’m not telling everyone else to wear masks.

This is hardly the first time Newsom has been caught maskless either.

7. Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams is suffering from the fallout of her mask hypocrisy after retweeting a photo of her sitting maskless with a bunch of elementary school students who had to remain masked.

She blames racism for the outrage.

6. Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.)

Whitmer is no stranger to violating her own COVID rules, but she seems to not care about them when they’re not hers either. In October, Whitmer was seen in a popular Washington, D.C. bar flouting the local indoor mask mandate.

5. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Some Democrats are caught maskless. Others smile proudly when they’re the only one who doesn’t have to breathe through a piece of cloth.

4. Jill Biden

Just like Stacey Abrams, First Lady Jill Biden visited an elementary school for a photo-op in which she ditched her face mask while the kids were forced to wear theirs.

3. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

What is it with Democrats proudly going maskless around fully-masked children anyway? Does it make them feel powerful?

2. Joe Biden

Joe Biden often wears a mask when he doesn’t need one, like during a virtual meeting, and then doesn’t wear one when he’s supposed to.

One of Joe Biden’s first acts after taking the oath of office was signing an executive order requiring a federal mask mandate, and he violated that mandate the very same day during his “primetime debut” as president when he spoke from the Lincoln Memorial. During this visit, he was captured on video violating the mask mandate he’d said could “save countless lives.”

Biden also violated Nantucket’s indoor mask mandate while he was on the island for Thanksgiving.

Less than a week later, Biden violated D.C.’s indoor mask mandate at a fancy restaurant.

1. Dr. Anthony Fauci

In July of 2020, Dr. Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the season opener between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees. Many will remember that the pitch was a wild curve, but what I remember most about his appearance was how he violated Washington, D.C.’s mask mandate. Fans were not allowed to attend the game, but Dr. Fauci, his wife, and a friend were permitted to stay and watch the game from the stands. A photographer present at the stadium captured him maskless, violating the mandate.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on Twitter
MeWe, and Rumble.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

