Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wild Pitch at the Nationals Game Was Still Better Than Cuomo's COVID-19 Response

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals’ season opener Thursday night against the New York Yankees.

It didn’t not go well, the pitch was wild, but luckily for him there were no fans in the audience, just crowd noise pumped in. Which happens to be the perfect metaphor for how the media has treated him.

I haven’t seen a pitch like that since the movie Major League.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis