Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wild Pitch at the Nationals Game Was Still Better Than Cuomo's COVID-19 Response

By Matt Margolis Jul 23, 2020 9:19 PM EST
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals’ season opener Thursday night against the New York Yankees.

It didn’t not go well, the pitch was wild, but luckily for him there were no fans in the audience, just crowd noise pumped in. Which happens to be the perfect metaphor for how the media has treated him.

I haven’t seen a pitch like that since the movie Major League.

