Why I’m All in on Impeaching Biden in 2023

When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban because of Joe Biden’s incompetence, many on the right called for his impeachment.

“This is dereliction of duty by the commander-in-chief,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said. “This makes it harder to fight future wars. Who’s going to help us in the future after we abandoned our friends in Afghanistan who fought bravely?”

At the time, I was leaning on the side against impeachment. Former Trump impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz said it was a bad idea. “The Framers insisted that a president could not be impeached unless he committed criminal-type conduct akin to treason and bribery,” he explained. “Overly broad and vague accusations, such as ‘abuse’ and ‘dereliction,’ have been directed against most of our presidents by their political opponents.”

It was a valid point, but at the time, my issue with impeaching had less to do with the increasing politicization of impeachment and more to do with the idea that Kamala Harris ascending to the presidency almost seemed worse than keeping Biden. And many still believe Biden was just a means to an end—a Trojan Horse meant to get the Democrats in the White House and that his hand-selected San Francisco liberal running mate would just wait for her moment to take over. But in retrospect, no matter how bad things got for Biden after Afghanistan, Democrats would never get rid of Biden via impeachment to move up Kamala. There would never be 67 votes to convict.

When Democrats impeached Donald Trump (twice), they knew conviction would never happen. Their pretext for impeaching was so weak that in both cases it was never about conviction or removal from office. Nancy Pelosi admitted as much in Jan. 2020, after House Democrats voted to impeach him the first time. “He’s been impeached forever,” Pelosi said. “They can never erase that.”

Does Joe Biden deserve a black mark on his presidency? Absolutely. More than Trump ever did. Last week, I listed five impeachable offenses committed by Joe Biden, and it seems one reason has been cited more than any other to justify impeaching him: the border crisis.

Republicans would be on solid ground to impeach Biden over the border crisis, and they’d have support from the public as well. According to a recent Rasmussen Reports survey, 50% of likely voters support impeaching Biden, compared to 45% who oppose it. Even 50% of black voters, a typically solid Democrat demographic, support impeaching Biden.

Democrats set a very low bar to justify impeaching Trump, while Republicans could set it much, much higher, and Joe Biden would meet the standards. It’s undeniable that illegal immigrants started flooding our border as soon as it was clear that Biden would be occupying the White House. Open borders were coming back to America, and illegals knew that Joe Biden would lay down the welcome mat for them, and they’ve come in record numbers. Furthermore, the Biden administration has transported illegals, even ones with criminal records, into American cities across the country in violation of federal law.

So yes, impeaching Biden won’t result in his being convicted by the U.S. Senate and removed from office. Still, Joe Biden’s blatant violation of the law means that he deserves to be “impeached forever.”

I just hope House Republicans have the guts to do it.