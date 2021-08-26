News & Politics

What Goes Around Comes Around: More Republicans Call for Biden's Resignation or Impeachment

By Rick Moran Aug 26, 2021 2:47 PM ET
What the Democrats have sowed, so shall they reap.

Impeachment used to be an extreme position uttered only in connection with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” It was spoken of rarely in politics. Resignation calls were far more common during times of national shame and angst.

But Democrats decided to weaponize impeachment, with Donald Trump being put on trial in the Senate for essentially a phone call. It was the most unnecessary action by a political party in Congress in the history of the United States, as Democrats sought to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

So when we hear Republicans now calling for Joe Biden’s impeachment and removal from office, Democrats have only themselves to blame.

Fox News:

A long list of GOP politicians are calling for President Biden to either be impeached or resign from office after the deadly attack on Harmid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

“If President Trump can be impeached over a phone call, then the time has come to IMPEACH Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan,” said Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas.

“Americans deserve better. We deserve better than someone who willfully IGNORES the WORST crisis in decades.”

Yes, but it’s a stretch to make “gross negligence” an impeachable offense. If “negligence” is a high crime or misdemeanor, most modern presidents should have been impeached, including FDR, Johnson, and Reagan.

Still, Rep. Jackson makes a valid point.The clusterfark in Afghanistan deserves a bipartisan spanking of Biden and calls for his resignation.

Other Republicans were no less insistent in their impeachment calls.

Biden is raising the specter of a president who isn’t present 100 percent of the time. The slow-motion pace of the first days of the withdrawal, with the president appearing to be sleepwalking through it,  is inexplicable until you remember his age.

And that brings up who would replace Joe Biden if he were to resign.

That we’re talking about impeaching Biden eight months into his presidency is astonishing — if you forget what the Democrats did to Donald Trump. Then it becomes perfectly clear.

What goes around comes around, Democrats. So quit your beatching about it.

Rick Moran

