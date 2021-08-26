Why Impeaching Joe Biden Is Not a Good Idea

As quickly as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban came the calls for impeaching Joe Biden.

Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced articles of impeachment against Biden for “dereliction of duty” over the Afghanistan debacle, the border crisis, and exceeding his constitutional authority.

On Tuesday night, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that Joe Biden “should be impeached” over the botched withdrawal of Afghanistan, which he described as “the most dishonorable thing a commander-in-chief has done in modern times.”

“This is dereliction of duty by the commander-in-chief,” Graham continued. “This makes it harder to fight future wars. Who’s going to help us in the future after we abandoned our friends in Afghanistan who fought bravely?”

This may be true, and the terror attacks in Kabul on Thursday have once again proven the Biden administration’s incompetence. At the time of this writing, at least 11 U.S. Marines and one Navy medic have been killed.

Calls for impeaching Biden preceded the Afghanistan disaster. Mark Levin told Hannity earlier this month, “Isn’t it time to remove this guy from the Oval Office or at least make an effort? So you tough guy Republicans who come on here, you tough guy Republicans on radio, how about it? The ‘I’ word, impeachment, let’s start to talk about it. Or the 25th Amendment.”

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis also called for Biden to be impeached before the Afghanistan debacle.

“There are multiple things that Joe Biden is doing here that do, in my view, constitute impeachable offenses, and I think that if the Republicans in Congress want to take seriously — you know any of their standing in terms of the congressional mandate to review the chief executive and to not let him get away with clearly unconstitutional behavior, like the CDC moratorium that he knows is in bad faith. He knows that this flies in the face of a prior Supreme Court decision. He said that he doesn’t know if it’s legal, but he’s moving forward anyway,” Ellis said on Newsmax earlier this month.

But Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School professor emeritus and former Trump impeachment defense lawyer, believes that impeaching Biden is a bad idea. “The Framers insisted that a president could not be impeached unless he committed criminal-type conduct akin to treason and bribery,” he explained. “Overly broad and vague accusations, such as ‘abuse’ and ‘dereliction,’ have been directed against most of our presidents by their political opponents.”

As expected, interpreting the constitutional criteria for “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors“ has become very subjective. Republicans now believe in a broad interpretation of impeachable offenses, while Democrats suddenly believe in a narrow one.

“Alexander Hamilton, one of the nation’s Founding Fathers, said that the ‘greatest danger’ would be impeachment decided by ‘the comparative strength of the parties.’ That is what is happening now,” explained Dershowitz.

He’s right, of course. But my attitude towards impeaching Joe Biden has to do with something else entirely. Biden has, without a doubt, done more to deserve impeachment than Donald Trump. And frankly, I think Democrats need to live by the same standards they set for Republicans. But putting aside the obvious futility of the effort, even if there was enough support for impeachment in Congress, I really, really, really don’t want to see Kamala Harris ascend to the presidency.

Since the moment Harris was picked as his running mate, it’s been suspected that Biden was a Trojan Horse for the San Francisco liberal to take over after a certain period of time. I’ve feared Harris being in a position of power more than I have feared Joe Biden. Biden is clearly an incompetent fool without a clue. Harris, despite being incredibly unlikeable and tone-deaf, is far more dangerous than Biden.

Last week, I wrote that the only person who can save us from a Kamala Harris presidency is Joe Biden. But, honestly, I don’t think even the Democratic Party wants to risk running her in 2024. As VP, she can be sent off on useless diplomatic trips, but as president, she’d be front and center all the time. Remember how Hillary Clinton’s likability plummeted the moment she ran for president again?

Imagine Kamala Harris having, if she’s lucky, more than two years to run the country. With her likability in the toilet, she’d probably be more willing to take aggressive, unconstitutional actions to implement her radical left-wing agenda. Do you think the Democrats would ever hold a woman of color accountable for anything? They didn’t hold Obama accountable for anything. So why would they grow a spine for Kamala Harris? They’ll be too busy gushing over the historic nature of her presidency.

Yes, this is a terrible situation. We have an incompetent president now, but things won’t be better with Harris in charge. She won’t fix the problems created by Joe Biden; she’ll make them worse.

Joe Biden deserves impeachment, but America doesn’t deserve President Kamala Harris.