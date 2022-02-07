SURPRISE! Winnipeg Car Ramming Suspect Is Actually Antifa and an Alleged Pedophile

Canada’s princess Trudeau and his government-funded news outlet, the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC), are treating Canadian truckers the same way American lefty news outlets report on Jan. 6, spewing lots of lies about “Nazis” and phantom violence.

One man, believed to be a paid actor, showed up carrying a confederate flag. He was also the only person in the video covering his face. He was promptly and peacefully called out by protesters and asked to leave.

Does he not realize there were no Canadian confederates?

The truckers are entirely peaceful, but the sally-bois of Antifa have heard Trudeau’s dog whistle and are showing up to do what they do best: violently attacking people and most likely not paying the price.

FACT-O-RAMA! J6 buffalo guy, Jacob Chansley, got a 41-month jail sentence for walking peacefully through the capitol while Mohamed Hussein Abdi was given probation for pleading guilty to trying to burn down a school.

The only actual violence occurred when a car plowed through some protesters in Winnipeg, and it wasn’t a Canadian patriot at the wheel. You can see it here. GRAPHIC WARNING.

David Alexander Zegarac, of Headingley, Manitoba, was arrested for allegedly injuring four protesters. He ran four red lights in his attempt to escape. His charges include four counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Punchline: police say they do not yet have a motive for his attack on peaceful protesters. However, a blue-checked “journalist” did call for violence against the protesters, going so far as to call them “Nazis.”

“If you see Nazis on the side of the road, do the responsible thing and run them over,” the reporter wrote. https://t.co/BBZmv3ccUP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 7, 2022

The 42-year-old Zegerac fancies himself a “punk Antifa” singer. He is also an alleged pedophile. His punk rock dreams went up in flames after numerous accusations of sexual assault, including the grooming and rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Where have we seen an Antifa pedophile before? Kyle Rittenhouse fatally perforated Joseph Rosenbaum who was convicted of sodomizing a young boy. Rosenbaum was sentenced to ten years in prison.

More Antifa Pedophiles

It seems Antifa has a problem with pedophiles everywhere,

Blake David Hampe, a convicted pedo, was charged with stabbing a black Trump supporter. He was bailed out by an Antifa bail fund.

Irish Antifa leader Pat Corcoran was convicted of having 7,000 kiddie-porn pictures on his computer.

Russian Antifa member Arman Sagynbaev was accused by seven girls and women, some as young as 14, of horrific sexual abuses and enslavement.

The Canadian trucker protest continues, despite the Canadian government showing up to steal their fuel (left-leaning Newsweek refers to it as “seizing” it, not stealing it). Truckers worldwide are following in the Canadian truckers’ 18-wheel tracks. Look for more Antifa ladies to show up to cause trouble — and maybe a few child molesters as well. Kiddie rapists seem to be a pattern with the left’s favorite group of street thugs.

Please check out this trucker’s message. It’s the best two minutes you’ll spend all day.