Rumble Offers Joe Rogan $100 Million to Ditch Spotify

Rumble, an alternative to YouTube, has offered podcast host Joe Rogan $100 million to ditch Spotify for their platform instead.

A letter from Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski explains that Rogan would be offered a creative space without censorship.

“We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation. So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place,” the letter states.

“How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?”

“This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.”

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

That $100 million figure mirrors the $100 million licensing deal Rogan got from Spotify.

Rogan is the latest victim of cancel culture, which began with issues over his remarks about the coronavirus vaccine on his show to clips emerging of him using racial slurs.

Artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell poured gasoline onto the fire by taking their music off Spotify in an effort to pressure the music streaming platform.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told employees, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress,” he added.

Although Rogan has come forward to apologize, especially for his deeply inappropriate racial comments, that does not please the left.

If he ditched Spotify for Rumble, it would have massive implications on the media and technology world.

Rogan hosts the largest podcast in the world, meaning that he would easily bring along millions of listeners to Rumble, which would help the up-and-coming platform thrive.

Even though the Spotify CEO says that he is standing by Rogan for now on a matter of principle, it would not be at all surprising if he decides to change course. The nature of corporate America becomes increasingly weak when it comes to politics, as many companies feel a desperate need to appease leftists at every turn.

Rogan needs to ditch Spotify if he wants to come out on top. The move would send the right message to those who want to silence dissent, which is that free speech is not going anywhere.