The Morning Briefing: Chuck Schumer Is Now Driving His Own Clown Car

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Heruboördt insists that any existential crisis comes to a halt after a meal of Duck à l'Orange and vodka-infused Twinkies.

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Does anybody remember Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer? He was all over the news just a few weeks ago because he was on the hot seat. The rumor was that many Senate Democrats grown weary of Schumer's feckless leadership and were looking to push him out of leadership.

My, what a difference a sex scandal makes.

Eric Swalwell's protracted exit from politics has preoccupied the Democrats of late, which has pushed Schumer and his troubles into the background. One of my longstanding beliefs about Schumer is that, despite having risen to the top of Dem leadership, he's one of the dumbest people in the Senate — think East Coast Mazie Hirono.

He's also a pathetic attention seeker. Schumer actually seems to have missed the spotlight while Swalwell was dominating the news cycles. Nevermind that the spotlight hadn't been very comfortable for him the last time he was in it, the idiot Schumer just can't help himself.

Chuckster hit the Senate floor on Thursday to have a foot-stomping tantrum about President Trump and the war in Iran, which my Townhall colleague Dmitri Bolt wrote about. Here's part of Schumer's screed:

"There's an old saying that says success has a thousand fathers, but failure is an orphan. The Republicans who voted against our War Powers Resolution yesterday may try to dodge responsibility for Trump's failed war, but they have joint custody over this debate, and certainly, the war is a debacle," the Senate Minority Leader declared. "After 48 days of destruction, carnage, and soaring costs here in America and around the world, Trump has no idea how to end this war, just as he had no plan when he started it."

Of all the alternative universe narratives that the Democrats have pitched in the past few years, none has been more divorced from reality than the idea that we are not doing well with Operation Epic Fury and that President Trump didn't have a plan for the war. It's a conclusion that can only be arrived at if one is in the throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

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I wrote last week that it is rather naive for people to expect this war to have been wrapped up in just a few weeks, especially with as powerful as Iran was in the region. It's not a television reality show with a fixed ending.

The notion that President Trump went to war on a whim without a plan is patently absurd. That's another TDS thing. Its sufferers are incapable of admitting that Trump is good at anything. Schumer is also an almost lifer as a politician. He doesn't understand people who have been successful in the private sector. Donald Trump didn't become a billionaire by doing things haphazardly. Admitting that he is not only competent, but very good at what he does simply cannot be tolerated in the TDS fever dream. They're operating from a playbook that portrays the president as a hotheaded, incompetent buffoon, which is why they keep losing to him.

In Schumer's telling of the tale, Iran is doing quite well and President Trump is "practicing the art of defeat." Yeah, he's that far gone. It's obvious that Schumer thinks that if he does enough unhinged Trump bashing, his fellow Dems in the Senate might forget how they felt about him in March.

All the anti-Trump ranting in the world can't cover up the fact that Chuck Schumer is a bumbling moron. They're going to remember.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We have a couple of quick ones to wrap up the week. The volume of emails tapered off a lot the last couple of days. If people are going to start having lives, what are we even doing here?!?!? I did receive a few long notes, but I can't do much with them here in the Mailbox.

We'll start with this one from Liz:

I like the idea of new words, but feaseless doesn't do anything for me either. Lately I've been using a word I saw online: Pistify. (Pissed off at something that mystifies) As in, I'm pistified that the HOA is demanding the latin genus and species for my boxwoods.

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My intention was never to pile on the idea of feaseless. I want to encourage all adventures in wordsmithing. Pistified is pretty choice, and I may find a way to use it soon. Also, your boxwoods are of the genus Buxus. Not having a picture for reference, I'd say that the species is most likely Buxus sempervirens. The more you know...

Nick in Michigan writes this about my question at the end of yesterday's Top O' the Briefing:

For equality's sake, it's definitely OK to tell Kammy she is just sad. Also, Trapper Keeper Feelings Journal was going to be the the name of my Air Supply tribute band.

Well played, Nick, well played. You make fun, out of nothing at all.

Thanks, everyone. Drop me a weekend note!

Everything Isn't Awful

A baby goat practicing it’s charge but cat thought it was asking for cuddles.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/WqbYOBUhgy — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 16, 2026

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Let's go into the weekend with some loud stuff. Slow intro and build-up on the first one, but it's worth it.

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Weekend Bonus

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/15/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, APRIL 16 AND FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2026 THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Secondary Print: Boston Globe

Radio: CBS

New Media: NOTUS



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Daily Caller

Radio: NPR



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

11:25 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Las Vegas, Nevada

The White House

Open Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Roundtable and Remarks on Tax Day

AC Hotel Las Vegas Symphony Park

Pre-Credentialed Media

FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Daily Caller

Radio: NPR



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Univision

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Regional Reporters

Secondary Print: Christian Science Monitor

Radio: BBC

New Media: Reason Magazine



EDT :

10:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

9:45 PM In Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Las Vegas, Nevada

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Las Vegas, Nevada, en route Phoenix, Arizona

Las Vegas, Nevada

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks to TPUSA

Dream City Church

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Phoenix, Arizona, en route The White House

Phoenix, Arizona

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Open Press

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