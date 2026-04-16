Islamic Organization Furious That Israeli Ambassador Is Welcome in Somaliland

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is practically in hysterics over the fact that Israel is officially sending a diplomatic envoy to the capital of the independent Republic of Somaliland, which corrupt Somalia continues to claim as its own land.

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While Somaliland is an overwhelmingly Muslim country, it is looking for recognition from and amicable partnerships with Jewish and Christian nations, and has been far more supportive of Israel in the recent operation against Iran’s regime and its terror proxies than most Western nations have been. Now that Israel has officially recognized Somaliland’s independence and made an economically advantageous deal, Israel is making the process complete by sending an ambassador to Hargeisa. And OIC is furious.

Objecting to Israel's appointment of a diplomatic envoy to "So-called Somaliland," the OIC "expressed its strong condemnation of the announcement by Israel, the occupying power," to recognize the independence of Somaliland, "considering this a violation of the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia." Somaliland was independent when it joined Somalia, before quickly realizing what a cesspool of corruption the latter was, and before the Isaaq Genocide. But as Somaliland has been functioning independently for years, it's ridiculous to pretend Somalia's "territorial integrity" is suddenly under threat. Nor is Israel an occupying power -- it alone in the world today can claim it is on its own land which it held millennia ago, and which God gave to its people (Genesis 17:8).

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The Republic of Somaliland fired back on X, “While you waste time attacking peaceful partnerships, real threats burn across the Muslim world, and you stay silent. The Republic of Somaliland doesn’t need your permission to exist, trade, or choose its friends. We stand tall, free, and sovereign.” The republic challenged the OIC to name one Islamic Jihad group it had condemned.

You do NOT speak for us.

The Republic of Somaliland is a sovereign, independent nation, not your “so-called” anything.



Your pathetic condemnation of Israel appointing an Ambassador to Hargeisa only proves how irrelevant and toothless you’ve become.



While you waste time… https://t.co/ODQilaYbo2 — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) April 16, 2026

“Why don’t you condemn Al-Shabaab? Why don’t you condemn ISIS, the Taliban, al-Qaeda, Hezbollah, or Iran’s terror proxies?” Somaliland asked OIC. “Name ONE terror group you’ve actually crushed…not funded. Name ONE issue you’ve actually FIXED for your members while you sit in Jeddah writing letters.”

Read Also: Somaliland Offers U.S. a Base as Anti-Iran, Anti-Houthis Foothold

OIC is showing that it hates the Jews more than it values Muslim prosperity. “The Republic of Somaliland is the ONLY peaceful, democratic, stable, terror-free success story in the Horn of Africa,” the country's X post added. “That’s what you’re against and condemning. Stay out of our future.”

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Again, the only reason the OIC could legitimately object to Somaliland's independence and Israel's recognition of it is if Jew-hatred and support for the genocidal Somalia regime are much more important to OIC than for a Muslim-majority African country to be successful and prosperous, and at peace with the world's only Jewish nation.

In conclusion, I think we can agree that an Israel-Somaliland alliance against Somalia and in spite of the OIC is good news.

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