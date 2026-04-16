Trump's Iran Blockade Just Got Bigger

If ever we had a president who believes that "bigger is better," it's Donald Trump, and his administration just embiggened the blockade against Iran to include sanctioned ships from anywhere.

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“In addition to enforcing the blockade, all Iranian vessels, vessels with active OFAC sanctions, and vessels suspected of carrying contraband, are subject to belligerent right to visit and search,” U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) announced on Thursday. But here's where it gets really interesting: "These vessels, regardless of location, are subject to visit, board, search, and seizure.”

Emphasis added because that's serious.

Regardless of location? If I'm reading that right, the "Persian Gulf blockade" just went global.

Joint Chiefs chair Gen. Dan Caine confirmed the expanded scope this morning during a presser with War Secretary Pete Hegseth. "Under the command of Adm. Paparo, we’ll actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran," Caine said. "This includes dark fleet vessels carrying Iranian oil. As most of you know, dark fleet vessels are those illicit or illegal ships evading international regulations, sanctions, or insurance requirements."

If we lived on a somewhat cooler timeline, NAVCENT commander Vice Adm. George Wikoff would shout, "Meat's back on the menu, boys!"

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More seriously, the NAVCENT notice explained that contraband items include weapons, ammunition, combat aircraft, and military electronics. Since so many electronics are dual-use — that is, they have civilian and possible military applications — my hope is that the Navy would read that injunction as broadly as possible.

Also included are petroleum products and lubricants, which NAVCENT said are contraband due to their essential role in military operations and Iran’s economy.

All I can say is: Every little bit helps.

Since Trump ordered the blockade earlier this week, American forces have stopped 13 vessels but didn't board any of them. Which seems like a bit of a waste, but then the Islamic Republic tends to bring out the warmonger in me.

Earlier this week, Israel's C14 reported that Iranian Masoud President Pezeshkian was in a state of near panic last week after the first round of peace talks in Pakistan failed. Sources complained to other officials, "We are weeks away from collapse. They are cutting off our main source of income — I don’t know how we will pay salaries."

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Here's the C14 broadcast, but you'll either need to speak Hebrew or deal with subtitles.

🚨WATCH: From C14 (English subtitles) After the Iranian delegation returned from Pakistan empty-handed, President Pezeshkian erupted, shouting at members of the delegation. In an exclusive quote obtained by C14, he told associates, “We are weeks away from collapse. They are… pic.twitter.com/fhJvkIfAso — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 14, 2026

Every sanctioned cargo ship or tanker making its way to Iran or Iran's customers was an additional lifeline to the Islamic Republic. Now, instead of merely closing Iran's ports, the U.S. Navy will seek out sanctioned vessels around the world.

Good.

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