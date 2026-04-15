You'll Never Guess Who Just Slipped Kamala the Shiv

If you want to get a feel for where the Democrats are without having to pay the New York Times, there's probably no better source than the Huffington Post — and HuffPo just slipped former Vice President Kamala Harris the shiv.

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It didn't mess around, either. HuffPo's Kevin Robillard wrote the report, but whoever wrote the headline put the hit job well above the byline and in great big letters: Kamala Harris 2028? Democratic Operatives And Donors Hope Not.

Harris is like this drunk buddy of mine from way back when, and not because of the drunk part. Well, not entirely because of the drunk part.

He'd have exactly one cocktail too many. He wouldn't be stumbling drunk or slurring drunk, but just drunk enough to make things embarrassingly awkward. He'd approach a woman — or even an entire table full of women — completely unaware that nobody was interested. He had zero ability to take a not-so-subtle hint, read body language, detect tone, nothing.

He wasn't rude or anything, just blithely persistent despite every NO signal that poor woman or women sent.

Somebody — usually me — would have to ride to the rescue. "It's not going to happen, buddy. Come on back to the table. We got another pitcher."

That, gentle reader, is Kamala Harris and the White House.

She hit on voters exactly one time in 2019, and like a table full of women just trying to enjoy their Cosmos and conversation, the people of Iowa told her NO quite firmly. Despite an early polling lead, her support collapsed weeks before the caucuses. But she still didn't get it. Harris's money people had to take her aside and say, "It's not going to happen, honey. Come on back to the Senate. We got more Franzia."

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The only reason Joe Biden picked Harris as his running mate is that he'd publicly talked himself into promising a black female running mate, and the only choices were Harris or Stacey Abrams — and Abrams was busy cosplaying as governor of Georgia.

Harris, not to put too fine a point on it, was the highest-ranking diversity hire of all time. If she succeeded at a single job that Biden gave her... nah, there's no If. She failed at them all, from border czar to national security point person.

By all appearances, Harris seems to think she earned the nomination in 2024, even though the big names — the ones with still-functioning brains like Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi — wanted to hold a mini primary precisely to kneecap her. Presidentish Biden's endorsement was nothing more than his final "Eff You" to the people who had forced him off his own ticket.

Diversity hires always think they earned it, but even a cursory glance at Harris's performance as veep and every cringe-inducing day of her comically inept (but mercifully brief!) presidential campaign showed a woman with no qualifications aside from a blithe persistence.

“Listen, I might. I might. I’m thinking about it,” Harris said on Friday when asked if she'd run again in 2028. “I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Situation Room. I know what the job is and I know what it requires.”

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Yeah, no. The job requires so much more than word salads and box wines.

Harris reads the early polls showing her in the lead for 2028, and she believes them — just like she believed the 2019 Iowa polls. Democrats like Harris, but only in theory. They tell pollsters, "Of course, I support the womyn of color!" But the closer they get to actually having to pull the lever, the more they waver.

So here comes HuffPo with subtle hints like this one: “'Why would we do the same thing all over again?' one operative who works closely with major Democratic donors told HuffPost. The operative requested anonymity to speak frankly about one of the most powerful people in Democratic politics."

Or this one:

Many Democrats remain grateful for Harris’ performance in the final days of 2024, believing she saved the party from an utter wipeout and are not eager to openly discourage her. But donors, in particular, still have real questions about her campaign decision-making, such as her refusal to distance herself from the unpopular Biden and her focus on democracy rather than zeroing in on economic concerns.

HuffPo's Robillard concluded with an anonymous big-money donor who reminded him that even though Harris keeps telling people she only lost in 2024 because of her truncated campaign, "polling showed Harris actually losing ground to Trump over the course of the race."

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“Right now, people ask these questions quietly,” the operative told Robillard. “If she runs, they will ask them loudly.”

Go on back to the speaking circuit, dear. It's not going to happen.

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PJ Media warned you about Harris when she was still just a San Francisco D.A.

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