Journalisming: WaPo Mystified About Why No One Ever Noticed That Swalwell Was a Creeper

One of the greatest things about stand-up comedy is that comics never have to wait around for a performance review. We know pretty quickly how it's going. The live, immediate nature of the work doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room for revisionist history if things don't go well. There also isn't any blame to go around if a show is a little off. Yes, all of this is why people say that stand-up is so hard.

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If I wanted an easier career path, I probably should have gone to journalism school. I don't know what they are taught there, because none of them do any journalism these days. OK, maybe I should tone down the sweeping generalities and...kidding, you guys have met me. I love judgmental blanket statements. If I ever do tone them down, friends will probably have the police do a wellness check on me.

Last year, after Joe Biden had been sent home to be with his baggies of Cheerios and Lego sets, the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media began shouting from the hilltops that they didn't know that he was suffering from age-related dementia until his lone debate with then-candidate Donald Trump. This followed four years of them condemning those of us who kept pointing out that rather obvious fact.

In addition to the smear campaigns against those of us who were telling the truth, most of them had launched full-scale propaganda campaigns to convince the American public that Sir Sniffsalot was just fine. "Sharp as a tack" was a phrase often read and heard in regards to Biden.

One thing that modern "journalists" do very well is blame other people for their propaganda-fueled derelictions of duty. The Jake Tappers of the world insisted that they were kept in the dark about Biden's condition by his staff and the Democratic National Committee. Apparently none of them owned televisions or had internet. Tapper even wrote a book about it. Bonus money for being awful at his job, then lying about it — not a bad gig if you are free from the burden of integrity.

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The faux journo class is having another "Gosh, how did this happen?" moment regarding Eric Swalwell's unsurprising fall from grace:

The @washingtonpost was too busy whining about Trump's ballroom to notice all of the Swalwell rape. https://t.co/Z7X8NcMZr5 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) April 16, 2026

As with the Biden dementia saga, the blame is being placed solely on the Democrats. It would seem that the only time that the MSM hacks don't do the Democrats' bidding is when they need to throw the party under the bus in order to cover their own prevaricating, incompetent rear ends. The spin on this is something that should be embarrassing to all involved, but there isn't much in the way of shame over on the left side of the political aisle.

The Washington Post:

The stunning fall has Hunt and others asking how someone who was dogged by persistent rumors of inappropriate behavior toward women similar to what she heard in 2020 could have risen so high and so fast in a party that says it supports women’s rights. “We do need to take a look inward as a party because it was an open secret,” said Hunt, the executive director of the youth group Gen Z for Change, referring to the Democratic Party. “Not necessarily that he was assaulting people but that he was a creep. That was well known.”

Hunt is Cheyenne Hunt, a former Capitol Hill staffer who said that she was warned to stay away from Swalwell when she first started the job.

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An "open secret" in Washington, D.C. is something that everybody but the tourists knows about. Here we have the newspaper of record in the nation's capital feigning ignorance about something that Swalwell's office janitor was probably aware of. It's a brazen move, even in an industry that's polluted with pathological liars.

Mainstream media propaganda peddlers are unfailingly incurious about the misbehavior of Democrats in Washington. That's been true for most of my political life. It's even worse since President Trump was first elected, of course. The WaPo article notes that part of Swalwell's appeal to the Dems was that he liked to badmouth Trump. That was his free pass right there. Swalwell could have been forcing himself on women during WaPo editorial board meetings and not a single negative word about him would have been spoken.

By all accounts, had there been one actual journalist at The Washington Post, Eric Swalwell would never have made it this far. Again, people just had to know what he was really like. When the rumors of the allegations first came to light I told my colleagues that I had no doubt that he is a serial predator. In Monday's Morning Briefing, I wrote that, "Few politicians in my lifetime have oozed more sleaze than Eric Swalwell, so none of this is surprising."

There is a very real possibility that one or more people at WaPo knew about all of it and sat on it because they wanted Swalwell to keep mean-tweeting President Trump. They're so focused on trying to destroy this presidency that anyone who didn't know had blinders on that kept them from seeing the obvious.

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The real tragedy here is that some of these women may have been empowered to come forward earlier had anyone at the Washington, D.C. newspaper decided to do the bare minimum.

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