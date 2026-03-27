The Morning Briefing: International Olympic Committee Hits Back at the Rainbow Mafia Bullies

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The pie on the windowsill has hidden meanings that none of us are ready for.

Well, we don't have to pretend anymore. At least when it comes to the Olympics.

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Leftists all over the world have invested a lot of emotion and political capital in their efforts to suck up to the "T" wing of the LGBTQ++ crowd. The fringe of a fringe transgender crowd has received an inordinate amount of attention for several years now. I've written several times about the leap off the radical left cliff that the people who ran Joe Biden's brain took all through his presidency. One defining characteristic of that was the intense effort to force transgender males on young female athletes.

It was a radicalized fever that also hit the international community.

Hey, if Kindly Grandpa Joe thinks it's OK for boys to beat up on girls in sports, we should go with that, right?

After decades of trying to empower young women in the name of feminism, leftists were actively gaming the system to be unfair to young female athletes. Their complete abandonment of biology enabled them to ignore basic facts of gender-related physiology. In their twisted, mentally unwell world, a male with more lean muscle mass than his female competitors should be allowed to throw down with them in any sport if he said he felt like a chick.

The universe is taking some steps to correct itself. This is from Matt:

Finally, the world is undergoing a course correction. Europe is reversing course on "transitioning" children, and the United States under President Donald Trump is making huge strides to end this evil ideology. And now, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has come around. On Thursday in Lausanne, Switzerland, the IOC announced a new pro-female eligibility policy that draws a big, beautiful, and unmistakable line: Women’s events are for biological females. Period. The policy states, “Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females.” That eligibility is “determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening.”

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Given that the Olympics are such a long-term goal, this is a phenomenal win for female athletes. If radical leftists had their way, any young girl who spent her life training for the Olympics could have her dreams crushed by a mediocre male athlete who decided to "identify" as female. They wanted a wholesale disenfranchisement of young women for the sake of nonexistent woke tolerance.

The IOC's rules about transgender competitors have always been more defined and strict than those of most sports governing organizations. Still, there was a lot of gray area. This ruling has gotten rid of all of that. Hopefully, the influential heft of the Committee will reintroduce some fairness into women's sports throughout the world.

The left's insane "You will be made to care," transgender agenda will probably end up doing more damage to the transgender cause than any of the people whom they call "transphobic" ever could. Progressives have no understanding of the concept of "live and let live." They're more, "Live like this, or we'll ruin your lives."

They have been bullying people in the name of tolerance for far too long. It's always heartening to see those who are being bullied punch back.

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