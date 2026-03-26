Trump Pushes Action to Get TSA Workers Paid Amid Gridlock

The White House has taken concrete steps to support the thousands of TSA officers who've gone weeks without pay. President Donald Trump has directed his team to explore every available option so those officers receive the money they've earned.

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The focus stays where it belongs: on the people who show up every day to keep air travel safe and moving.

Over 50,000 officers continue to work checkpoints even after missing paychecks since mid-February. The partial shutdown tied to the Department of Homeland Security has created real financial strain for their families. More than 400 officers have already walked away because they couldn't keep going without a steady income.

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that more than 400 Transportation Security Administration workers have quit their jobs so far since the start of the partial government shutdown last month. Airports nationwide are experiencing a TSA staffing shortage because workers are not being paid amid the shutdown, which began Feb. 14. President Donald Trump has sent Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to airports to help with the shortage.

Lines at major airports have grown longer as staffing thins during the busy spring travel season.

A few days ago, the situation looked entirely different. In a column I wrote yesterday, the focus fell on a stalled response while thousands of officers waited without pay. A private offer from Elon Musk to help bridge the gap drew attention, but the administration made it clear that federal payroll couldn't run through outside funding. That left workers stuck, waiting on Washington to find a real solution.

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The administration hasn't idly sat; officials have considered unilateral action to release unspent funds and quickly deliver pay. They've also weighed a national emergency declaration if Congress refuses to act. Both options aim to cut through delay and get money into the hands of workers who've already done the job.

Senate Majority ‌Leader ⁠John Thune described the potential plan, which would sidestep Congress, to Republican senators in a closed-door lunch, the Post reported.Asked about the proposal, White ⁠House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that “it is true the White House is having ⁠discussions about a number of ideas to blunt the impact” of the shutdown but ⁠added "no preparations or plans are currently underway”. Meanwhile, the administration has already moved additional people, including ICE officers, to help stabilize airport operations and reduce wait times.

I can't speak for anybody else, but I think that's the first time I've seen Thune's name pop up in a statement. Where in the hell has he been?

The impasse in Washington hasn't come out of nowhere. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats have refused to move forward on the House-passed funding bill, a decision that's kept paychecks from workers who've done nothing wrong and asked for nothing beyond fair compensation for their work. The result has been unnecessary hardship placed on families and travelers alike.

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The contrast stands out; while one side continues to stall, the White House has searched for immediate solutions that don't wait on perfect political conditions. The administration has treated the problem as urgent because it is urgent. Airports don't stop running, and security officers don't get to pause their responsibilities.

People traveling also have felt the strain, dealing with longer lines, fewer officers, and rising frustration, the same pattern as TSA officers. Yet those same officers have kept showing up, scanning bags, checking IDs, and doing the job without the pay they were promised. That kind of commitment deserves more than political delay; it deserves action.

President Trump's approach has focused on getting results now. Rather than waiting for consensus that may never come, the administration has pushed for practical steps that can quickly deliver relief. That approach recognizes something basic. Government exists to serve people, not the other way around.

Americans watching the situation can see the difference: while one side delays and argues, the other looks for solutions in real-time. The outcome is significant for families trying to pay bills, for people trying to reach their destinations, and for the workers who keep the system running every day.

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The efforts to get TSA officers paid show what leadership looks like under pressure, putting responsibility ahead of politics and action ahead of delay.

When the system falters, the job isn't to offer excuses; it's to fix it.

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