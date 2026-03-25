The White House Had a Way to Help TSA Workers and Declined

Elon Musk stepped forward with a direct offer to pay TSA workers during the DHS funding standoff. He posted the proposal on X and made clear he wanted to ease the burden on officers working without pay and the travelers dealing with long security lines.

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I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2026

President Donald Trump quickly reacted and said he liked the idea and told reporters Musk should follow through on his offer. The White House still turned the offer down and pointed to legal barriers as the reason.

Administration officials had debated whether Musk could give the money to the government's general fund, which could then be used to pay the workers. An outside individual is legally barred from paying government employees directly, according to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told CBS News, "We greatly appreciate Elon's generous offer," but she added, "This would pose great legal challenges due to his involvement with federal government contracts. The fastest way to ensure TSA employees — and all DHS employees — get paid is for Democrats to fund the Department of Homeland Security."

TSA officers have now gone weeks without pay. The funding lapse began in mid-February when Congress failed to pass a budget for DHS, yet officers kept showing up for duty, screening passengers, checking bags, and watching for threats, but the paychecks stopped. Some have already left their positions, and others warn they may follow suit if the delay continues. Travelers feel the effects in longer and slower lines.

Musk's offer cut straight through that problem. It would've delivered immediate pay to thousands of workers without waiting for Congress to act. Trump publicly supported an idea that White House officials turned down, saying federal rules don't allow private money to pay government salaries. They also said they expect the shutdown to end soon, which made the offer unnecessary in their view.

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The legal concerns are real; federal pay systems exist to prevent outside influence, conflicts of interest, and uneven treatment across agencies. Accepting private funding raises questions about control, precedent, and fairness. Those rules don't appear overnight, and they serve a purpose in normal conditions.

But the current situation isn't normal. TSA officers continue working without pay while the government sorts out a funding dispute. Bills don't wait for congressional agreements, rents aren't paused, and families continue to feel the pressure long before policy debates reach a conclusion.

That leaves a question deserving a direct answer. When workers go weeks without pay and a solution sits in plain view, what carries more weight: the rulebook or the result?

Legal minds within the White House chose the rulebook.

There may be other concerns behind that choice. Musk holds federal contracts across several sectors, including aerospace and infrastructure. Accepting his offer could raise questions about influence, even if none exists. It could set a precedent that future administrations would struggle to manage. Those risks carry weight inside any administration.

Still, the outcome remains the same. The offer was immediate, the need was immediate, but the response was no.

The shutdown itself stems from a budget impasse in Congress over DHS funding. That stalemate continues to ripple outward. TSA officers handle millions of travelers each week, yet they do so without pay while negotiations drag on.

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Airport security doesn't slow down because funding lapses; passengers still move through checkpoints, and flights still leave. When staffing drops or morale dips, delays follow, while airlines adjust schedules, and travelers absorb the disruption. The Musk proposal offered a way to stabilize that system in the short term without drawing from taxpayer funds.

Washington often moves with caution, and that caution has its place. It protects systems from abuse and keeps rules consistent across agencies. At the same time, that pace creates gaps when urgent needs arise.

This moment exposed one of those gaps: a private offer stood ready to provide relief that federal workers require. The system declined to use it.

TSA officers keep working, travelers keep waiting, and Congress keeps negotiating.

The help was there; it just wasn't taken.

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