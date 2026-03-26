At One Christian School in England, the Prayers They’re Praying Are Not Exactly Christian

It sounds like some insane Orwellian satire and warning all rolled into one, but it’s actually just another day in shattered, staggering, dhimmi Britain. At one primary school in England, the administrator and teachers saw the writing on the wall and the direction in which Britain is heading, and took action accordingly: they instituted a program to teach their children how to pray as Muslims.

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Adding to the dark cloud of cultural suicide that hangs over this entire affair is the fact that the place where this happened, which is unnamed in the news reports about the incident, is identified as a Church of England school. Now, the Church of England is a far-left institution that has long ago left behind most of the core elements of traditional Christianity, but to teach children how to pray after the manner of a rival faith that teaches that Christianity is false and will lead you to hell is taking leftism and apostasy to a whole new level.

The controversy began, according to a Wednesday report in the Telegraph, when a father of one of the children present lodged a complaint. “The father claimed his seven-year-old daughter’s class was shown a video of people kneeling on prayer mats in the direction of Mecca and reciting a prayer to Allah during a religious education lesson last Wednesday, before being told to ‘have a go’ themselves."

The children duly complied, and this man’s daughter told him about it the following day: “We did prayers to Allah yesterday.” However, the Church of England Diocese of Lincoln, “speaking on behalf of the school, disputed the claims.” A Diocesan Board of Education wonk claimed that it was all perfectly innocent: “During the lesson, which began following the relevant lesson plan, pupils were invited to demonstrate some of the movements associated with Muslim prayer.” Nothing wrong with that, now, is there, you racist, bigoted “Islamophobe”?

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The wonk continued: “Although this was outside the lesson’s intended approach, it was not an act of worship – no prayers or religious words were spoken and no child was required to take part. No mats were used and pupils were not asked to face any particular direction.”

Sure. He could also have pointed out that the prayer was all wrong from an Islamic standpoint, as the girls were praying together with the boys, which would never have happened if the children had been in a mosque. In Islamic prayer, the women pray behind the men; if a woman (or a dog, or a donkey) passes in front of a man during prayer, his prayer is invalidated.

Nevertheless, the Diocesan Board of Education wonk’s claim that this was “not an act of worship” is absurd. There is video of the incident, and what it shows makes it hard to claim that the children were not worshiping Allah. Several rows of primary schoolchildren, neatly arranged on prayer rugs, kneel and prostrate themselves. Richard Tice, a leader of Britain’s Reform party, stated that the children were “coerced, manipulated and cajoled” into the Islamic prayer, “despite none of the children in the classroom being of the Islamic faith.”

Now Tice has written to Dame Sarah Mullally, the new archbishop of Canterbury, asking her how “schools approach the teaching of other religions, particularly in a way that respects parental rights and avoids compelling pupils to participate in religious practices. This matter has understandably caused significant concern among parents and clarity on the Church’s position would be greatly appreciated.”

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Tice is, however, unlikely to get any satisfaction. Mullally has already made it abundantly clear that she reveres leftism more than traditional Christianity, and so she is unlikely to see anything amiss here.

Meanwhile, what next for Britain, and for Church of England schools? Nature abhors a vacuum, and a vacuum was precisely what was created when Britain’s established church began to forsake Christianity for leftism. Now Islam is filling the gap, and there is likely to be more of this sort of thing in the future. The Church of England has been teaching nothing in particular beyond the platform of the Labour Party for years; now it is likely to give way increasingly to Islam. Before too long, people in Britain will take it for granted that children of all creeds must learn how to pray as a Muslim. After all, they should have some knowledge of the land’s dominant faith.