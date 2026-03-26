Cory Booker Cries 'Chaos' While Ice Agents Are Literally Saving Babies' Lives

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents aren't just saving our departure times at United Stats airports. They're also saving our children — and probably our backs and legs from having to stand in hours' long lines, but I digress.

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According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a father was standing in line at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday, holding his one-year-old baby, when the child suffered a medical emergency and stopped breathing and became unresponsive. DHS says that CCTV video shows the baby going limp in his father's arms, while the father panics and calls for help. Other passengers began calling for help as well.

An ICE agent who was nearby, helping with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) operations, jumped into action and saved the day. He heard the commotion and went to see what was going on. The father handed him the child, he assessed the situation, and the agent began performing the Heimlich maneuver. Within seconds, the child was breathing again. EMS crews eventually showed up and treated and assessed the child again and determined that he was healthy enough to fly.

"The ICE agent sprang into action and saved this one-year-old child’s life. If our agent had not been there and stepped up, this would have been a tragic outcome," said the new DHS secretary, Markwayne Mullin. "Despite the endless smears and lies told about them by sanctuary politicians and the media, our ICE officers show up every day to protect the Homeland and their fellow Americans."

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Kind of a far cry from what the Democrats are saying right now. For example, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) was at Newark Airport earlier this week saying the following:

Get ICE the hell out of our airports. Donald Trump has brought chaos into our airports in New Jersey. This is his way of doing things — chaos, cruelty, and corruption. That is visiting upon us now. Donald Trump won't fund TSA and brought ICE to our airport here. Get ICE out of our airports. It's not good for customers. It's not good for fliers.

I'd say it was good for that baby and his father and all the people who are reporting that lines have been speeding up quickly since ICE stepped in to help with security at our airports. Of course, if you watch the actual video of Booker speaking, you see that there's no actual "chaos." It almost looks like there's not ever anyone paying attention to Booker at all, but you can't see the full shot.

Cory Booker speaking to an empty Newark Airport with no lines saying, “Donald Trump has bought chaos to our airports.” pic.twitter.com/xRf9W1dtpa — Doreen Linder (@DorLinder) March 26, 2026

For what it's worth, this is not the first time an ICE agent has saved a child in recent weeks. DHS reports that in late February, "off-duty ICE law enforcement agents were dining at a restaurant in Plymouth, Minnesota, when they were approached by a panicked woman seeking assistance for a four-year-old child who was unresponsive from drowning in a hotel swimming pool." The agents responded immediately and performed CPR on the four-year-old until emergency services could arrive and take the child to the hospital. Thankfully, he regained consciousness.

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Wow, those ICE agents sure are awful people! I really don't get it — even if you don't support certain policies, why take it out on our law enforcement agents? Go change a law. They're just everyday people doing the jobs they're paid to do (and then some, apparently). They're keeping us safe. They're saving lives. Leave them alone. Go yell at a politician, like Booker, instead.