Josh Duhamel Slams ‘Condescending’ Hollywood Stars Who Lecture America

Michael Cantrell | 4:30 PM on March 26, 2026
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP File

Actor Josh Duhamel has a message for his colleagues in the entertainment industry, and it's one that conservatives have preached for years. If more actors and directors had this mentality, perhaps today's movies wouldn't suck so bad and people would actually spend money to go to the theater again.

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Duhamel said that his condescending peers in the industry need to stop preaching politics and just do their jobs, stating on Wednesday that he avoids giving commentary on day-to-day issues in the country because he doesn't ultimately want to alienate half his audience. This man already shows more common sense than the entire Democratic Party combined. He clearly understands the assignment and is executing it with perfection.

Notice he's not saying that actors can't have their own opinions on issues and stay active in their personal lives through voting, donating time and money to the causes they believe in, and so on. What he's saying is entertainers don't need to constantly advertise their political beliefs on social media and in interviews. Keep the two parts of your life separate. Regular Americans do this every day.

The Ransom Canyon star, 53, made his take on celebrity activism crystal clear during an appearance on former Fox News host Megyn Kelly's podcast.

“I have real strong opinions about things but I don’t really talk about them,” he told Kelly. “Why would I alienate half my audience? Because I respect their views on things but I’m not going to preach to them. They can believe what they want.”

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“I’m just here to make cool stuff,” Duhamel went on to add. This attitude is so darn refreshing. If Hollywood focused more on making "cool stuff" instead of making two-hour long sermons stuffed with DEI hires, perhaps the movie industry wouldn't have one foot in the grave. Unfortunately, modern filmmakers view their projects more as delivery systems for progressive ideology than storytelling. It's a dying art.

Duhamel also said during the interview that movie stars should increasingly keep their political views to themselves.

“It makes perfect sense,” he said. “If you really want to be a success in this business, why would you make half of your audience despise you with your political beliefs? Maybe they don’t care? I don’t know. I look at it like a business decision.”

The actor then said that his job is like that of a "court jester" whose ultimate goal is to entertain, not lead public political debate. This man's IQ stands far above his colleagues'. Just imagine the lack of stress in his life by not feeling obligated to get out there and be part of the leftist hive mind?

Thankfully, Duhamel isn't alone in thinking rich celebrities need to keep their mouths shut about politics. Legendary KISS co-founder and bassist Gene Simmons went on a rant about Hollywood liberals who constantly lecture Americans about politics.

“People in America work hard for their living and they don’t want people in mansions and Rolls-Royces to lecture them," he said during an interview. "Shut the f**k up. Do your art and shut up,” he replied after someone asked him about celebrities attacking President Donald Trump.

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“Nobody’s interested in your opinions. That includes me. Who I vote for; who I like. Who the f**k do you think you are,” the legendary rocker continued.

Dear Hollywood: more of this please.

Hollywood elites continue to preach at their audience in an attempt to indoctrinate them with progressive ideology. Help us expose the truth and fight back. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Michael Cantrell

Michael Cantrell is a political commentator and writer with over 17 years in the industry. He's a devout Catholic who loves Jesus and a patriot who fully believes the application of conservative principles improves every area of society.

Read more by Michael Cantrell

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CONSERVATISM ENTERTAINMENT FOX NEWS FREE SPEECH HOLLYWOOD

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