Explosive Intel Report: Ukraine War Aid May Have Been Funneled to Biden Campaign, DNC

Have you ever wondered why Joe Biden and the Democrats were so insistent that Congress send endless billions to Ukraine? Well, new declassified intel drops a bombshell that raises some troubling questions about it, and it stinks to high heaven.

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In 2022, U.S. spy agencies discovered Ukrainian officials were plotting to divert hundreds of millions in American taxpayer cash meant for clean energy projects to Joe Biden's 2024 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

“Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently learned of the intercepts and has asked the U.S. Agency for International Development officials to scour for records to see if the plot actually was carried out and whether a criminal referral should be made to the FBI,” Just the News reports. “Gabbard's team has not found substantive evidence the intercepted allegations were thoroughly investigated during the Biden administration, and the communications are not believed to be tied to Russian disinformation efforts, officials said.”

Gee, I wonder why the Biden administration didn’t investigate the funneling of millions of dollars to the Biden campaign?

"The Ukrainian Government and unspecified U.S. Government personnel, through USAID in Kyiv, reportedly developed a plan that would provide hundreds of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine that would be used as a cover to send approximately 90% of funds allocated to the DNC to fund Joe Biden’s reelection campaign,” the report reads.

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USAID? You don’t say. Another piece of the puzzle comes into place.

Remember when Democrats were freaking out about Donald Trump closing USAID last year? They claimed USAID was saving lives. I mean, sure, if by "saving lives" you mean "funneling millions in cash to Joe Biden and the Democratic Party," sure.

Recommended: Democrats Predicted ICE Would Terrorize Airports. That Aged So Very Poorly.

"They were confident the project would be funded initially, even though at some time in the future the project would be disapproved as unnecessary,” the report continued. “At this time, the money would already be allocated and impossible to return or use for a different purpose."

The money was reportedly laundered through two American subcontractors as part of the scheme to divert the money to Democrat campaigns, making the source untraceable.

"The plan included details of how subcontractors would be funded through U.S. companies so that how the funds were spent and allocated would be difficult to track." What a system, right? Some shady contracts no one could audit, and poof — your Ukraine aid becomes Biden bucks. And the Biden administration made no effort to investigate, so it’s unclear how much money may have been diverted to Biden’s campaign or the DNC.

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A lot of things are starting to make sense, aren’t they? Biden failed to stop Russia from invading Ukraine. Biden seemed unable to end the war, and, based on this new information, he had every financial incentive to let it continue. That’s why it always felt like he was demanding blank checks for Ukraine and pushing us closer to deeper involvement. Trump, however, has always had peace as his main objective and has actually been trying to negotiate an actual peace deal.

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