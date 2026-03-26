‘Let My People Go’: Free the TSA From Democratic Party Slavery!

It’s been 40 days and 40 nights. Yet the men and women of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are still suffering in horrible bondage, working long, tedious hours without pay — and no end in sight.

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Hmm: Isn’t there a word for people forced to work long hours without compensation?

Why, I believe there is. It’s called “slavery.”

In 1999, prizefighter Floyd Mayweather rejected a $12.5 million contract from HBO, dismissing the offer as “slave wages.” Whereas the phrase “slave wages” is a delightful oxymoron in and of itself, it also demonstrates a remarkable degree of fluidity in how we define slavery: There is no consensus.

For many, slavery includes indentured servants, which is why some Irish Americans claim to be descendants of slaves. For others, only race-based slavery was “real” slavery, and Irish claims are a false equivalency by white supremacists. It’s not uncommon for liberal activists to argue that the U.S. prison system is guilty of modern-day slavery, as have critics of amateur college sports.

Then again, for Floyd Patterson, “only” making $12.5 million was tantamount to slavery, too. Clearly, opinions differ wildly; your mileage may vary; terms and conditions apply; batteries not included.

No matter its exact definition, slavery has been around for a very, very long time. Aristotle believed in the virtue of “natural slavery,” and rather than outright condemning it as immoral, the Bible regulated the treatment of slaves. For most of human history, slavery — in one form or another — was a universal constant.

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It was seen as something that was, is, and would always be.

Until the Western world, driven largely by Christian ethics, made it illegal. In America alone, 620,000 souls were lost in the war to ban slavery from our soil for good.

Which brings us to today.

The starting salary of a TSA employee is as low as $25,518, whereas most congressmen are worth more than $1 million. For 40 days and 40 nights, the millionaires have forced the much-poorer men and women of the TSA to labor without any pay at all — even though federal laws require them to work at U.S. airports with planes of 61 or more seats.

“We’re making people hurt,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) admitted. “The long lines, that can’t make us more popular.”

While Rep. Beyer bemoans how long lines make passengers “hurt” (and thus hurts his party politically), the pain of passengers pales in comparison to the ongoing agony of unpaid TSA agents: At least the passengers can still afford airplane tickets!

After 40 days and 40 nights, some TSA agents can no longer afford food.

“Stop asking me about the long lines. Ask me if somebody’s gonna eat today,” snapped Hydrick Thomas, president of the union that represents TSA employees.

Unpaid TSA workers are selling their cars, postponing surgeries, and shopping at food banks to survive. The same Democrats who loudly condemned the “collective punishment” of Palestinians in the Middle East have no qualms over the collective punishment of the men and women of the TSA.

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As White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said yesterday, “the cruelty is the point”:

A father of three had no choice but to QUIT his TSA job during the Democrat DHS shutdown — and Karoline Leavitt just read his heartbreaking words to all of the media.



LEAVITT: “A father of three recently told CBS News that he felt he had no other choice but to quit his job as a… pic.twitter.com/eAuNpsAWtN — Overton (@overton_news) March 25, 2026

Are there real, actual terrorists who’d love to plant a bomb on a plane? You betcha. Probably more so now, with the Iran War raging. It’s reasonable to assume a nexus between the world’s leading supporter of terrorist proxies and the likelihood of terrorist attacks.

Is the TSA an effective tool for stopping terrorism? Probably not: In the 25 years since 9/11, there’s no record of TSA screenings preventing a single terrorist attack.

Perhaps the mere presence of TSA agents deters terrorists, but for the most part, it’s performative Kabuki theater: The illusion of safety makes passengers feel a little bit better about air travel, but that’s important, too.

Without public confidence, our economy will collapse. It’s actually not a trivial thing.

(The TSA does catch about 5,000 firearms annually, for whatever that’s worth.)

As fate would have it, we’re less than a week away from the Jewish holiday of Passover, a holiday celebrated with a sacrificial, or Paschal, lamb. Christians have long noted the parallels between the Passover’s sacrificial lamb and Christ’s crucifixion. (Fun fact: The “Last Supper” of Jesus is believed to be a Passover seder, which is why Easter and Passover often overlap — and the annual Easter TV airing of The Ten Commandments makes more sense.)

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But today’s sacrificial lamb is no longer an animal. It’s the men and women of the TSA.

Because the Democrats lost the last election and were voted out of power, they’re exacting a horrifying revenge on innocent Americans, hoping this pain, chaos, and economic turmoil will force the GOP to cede to their demands. What they couldn’t achieve via the ballot box, the Dems hope to gain by trapping TSA employees in perpetual servitude.

After all, the Dems certainly aren’t demanding political concessions for the benefit of TSA agents, because all TSA agents are American citizens. Instead, these 40 days and 40 nights were all for, in the words of Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), “the people we care about most, the undocumented migrants”:

Senator Chris Murphy: "The people we care about most, the undocumented migrants"



He actually said that



pic.twitter.com/FsEPmWs81U — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

And today is day 41. The TSA’s involuntary servitude continues.

Now when Israel was in Egypt land (Let my people go) Oppressed so hard they could not stand (Let my people go)

So the Lord said: Go down, Moses Way down in Egypt land Tell old Pharaoh To let my people go. The song “Go Down Moses,” performed by Louis Armstrong

It’s time to free the TSA from the oppression, bondage, and servitude of the Democratic Party. Enough is enough.

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Together, we shall overcome!

And when Congress reconvenes, the GOP should propose a new law: When the TSA loses its salary — and the American people lose airport security (illusory or otherwise) — Congress loses its salary and security protections, too.

No more two-tiered system. No more slave masters.

And no more slaves.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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