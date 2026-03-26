Four-Time-Deported Illegal Alien Murders Elderly Air Force Veteran

An 83-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran and beloved father died from his injuries after a Honduran illegal alien with four previous deportations and a long rap sheet randomly shoved the vet onto New York City subway tracks this month.

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Welcome to Zohran Mamdani’s paradise. Back on March 13, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had lodged a detainer request for Honduran Bairon Posada-Hernandez, requesting New York politicians for once to ignore their sanctuary policies, prioritize justice, and not release the criminal, but rather to turn him over to federal authorities. DHS said that Posada-Hernandez shoved two different individuals, including the octogenarian veteran, onto subway tracks. A new report states that the veteran, Richard Williams, died from his injuries.

🚨@ICEgov has lodged a detainer against Bairon Posada-Hernandez, the criminal illegal alien from Honduras who shoved two men, including an 83-year-old Veteran, onto NYC subway tracks completely unprovoked.



Posada-Hernandez first entered the country in 2008 and was deported FOUR… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 13, 2026

Posada-Hernandez had at least 15 charges on his rap sheet for previous crimes, including domestic violence and assault, besides his four deportations. And yet this is the sort of scum Democrats are fighting so hard to protect.

The Daily News spoke with Williams’s daughter Debbie and reported that her father died from the injuries he received after Posada-Hernandez’s random attack. The outlet also reported that the illegal alien faces murder charges.

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Williams was a cancer survivor and an active, happy man who had just celebrated his 55th wedding anniversary, Debbie revealed. “My father loves the city. He was on his way to get sushi [at the time of the attack]. He took the subway all the time. He’s always been a New Yorker. He raised his three daughters on Long Island,” she reminisced.

Heartbroken and furious, she added of Posada-Hernandez, “That son of a b—-, I hope he rots in hell. To push one person down and then to push another down?”

Completely indifferent to the suffering of Williams’ family, Posada-Hernandez’s lawyer played up the fact that the multi-deported serial criminal had the same job for 14 years and has a father living in New Jersey, framing him as an empathetic member of the community, according to the Daily News. How utterly shameless.

The Daily News added some details about the deadly assault:

Richard Williams, 83, was waiting on the downtown platform for the F and Q trains at the Lexington Ave.-63rd St. station when he was shoved onto the tracks around 11:30 a.m. on March 8. Moments before, the assailant had pushed a 30-year-old man standing next to Williams onto the tracks as well without saying a word, cops said. Bairon Hernandez, 34, who was arrested March 10 for attempted murder, had the charges against him upgraded Wednesday to murder for Williams’ death, court records show.[] Williams was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell in critical condition, where he died on March 17…Hernandez was held on bail set at $100,000 cash and $300,000 bond after pleading not guilty at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court earlier this month. He is due to be arraigned Monday on the new charges.

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It is not clear if the younger victim was in critical condition or not, but it does not appear that he died from the attack.

And while Posada-Hernandez was murdering Richard Williams, Democrats in Congress were fighting tooth and nail to withhold funding from federal immigration officers who take criminals like the Honduran illegal alien off U.S. streets.

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