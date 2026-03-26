Judge Lin Blocks Pentagon AI Decision and Extends Lawfare Pattern

U.S. District Judge Rita Lin has stepped in again, blocking President Donald Trump from forcing the Pentagon and federal agencies to cut ties with Anthropic.

The ruling halts a supply chain designation tied to national security concerns over AI in military use. The designation also said mean things about Anthropic, hurting Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's feelings, so he took the Trump administration to court.

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Federal agencies must now continue working with a company the executive branch flagged as a potential risk.

A federal judge in California has blocked the Trump administration from designating Anthropic a supply chain risk to national security and cutting off all work with the AI company. Anthropic sued the Defense Department and other federal agencies this month after the Pentagon labeled it a "supply-chain risk to national security." President Donald Trump said he would also ban the use of Anthropic’s products across other federal agencies. “Defendants’ designation of Anthropic as a 'supply chain risk' is likely both contrary to law and arbitrary and capricious,” Judge Rita Lin, a U.S. district judge in California, wrote in her order Thursday night. “The Department of War provides no legitimate basis to infer from Anthropic’s forthright insistence on usage restrictions that it might become a saboteur.” Lin paused her own order for a week to allow the administration time to appeal.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made the initial call after concerns surfaced about Anthropic's resistance to certain AI guardrails tied to battlefield use. The administration followed with a directive to cut off federal reliance on the company's technology. Judge Lin paused her final ruling for a week but called what the Trump administration did punishment instead of policy.

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That's quite a conclusion for a courtroom to reach on a national security decision. Supply chain risk in defense systems isn't a theoretical exercise; it's a judgment call made by the executive branch, which deals with those threats daily.

Yet, here we go again, with a judge stepping in to override a call tied directly to military readiness.

Judge Lin's record shows that this isn't a one-off decision. In November 2025, she blocked efforts to withhold billions in research grants from the University of California system unless the schools changed policies tied to campus protests and DEI programs.

In June and August 2025, she ordered federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, to restore hundreds of millions in canceled grants. She also blocked a $1.2 billion penalty against UCLA tied to civil rights violations during campus protests, citing due process concerns.

A pattern is beginning to solidify; each ruling lands in the same place, limiting executive action while expanding the court's role in decisions that stretch far beyond the courtroom.

The timing is important because AI isn't some distant issue; it's already shaping military planning, intelligence gathering, and battlefield systems. Just look at Operation Epic Fury's use of AI during the ongoing conflict for an example.

When the Pentagon identifies a potential risk, speed matters. Delays don't stay inside legal briefs; they ripple outward into real-world consequences.

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Instead, the administration now faces yet another pause, another round of arguments, and another stretch of uncertainty while the case moves forward. That's time spent defending a decision rather than carrying it out.

The political side of the story doesn't hide in the background. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats have continued to oppose the administration's broader agenda, and legal challenges have followed at nearly every turn. Courts have become the battleground where policy fights play out long after elections are over.

It is what it is: the left's strategy of lawfare. Pick the venue, find a favorable judge, and slow everything down. Even if the administration eventually wins, the delay itself becomes the victory.

Meanwhile, the responsibility for national defense still sits with the executive branch. Trump and Hegseth made a call based on risk to military systems, and Judge Lin replaced it with her own interpretation and paused the entire effort.

Of course, she did, using her ever-expanding knowledge of military supply chains.

That raises the $64,000 question: How long does the judicial branch plan to keep stepping into decisions that belong to the president and his defense team? Courts exist to interpret the law, not to write it, manage supply chains, or weigh battlefield risks.

The longer this pattern continues, the clearer the stakes become. Decisions that should move quickly now are held up by legal challenges that shouldn't exist. Actions meant to reduce risk get delayed while arguments play out.

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The administration hasn't backed off, continuing to push forward despite the obstacles, working to reduce vulnerabilities, and strengthening defense systems where it can. That effort deserves room to work, not to be constantly hindered by obstacles.

When judges begin to direct national security decisions from the bench, something has gone off track. Our separate branches system wasn't designed for that kind of overlap.

The executive branch handles defense and all the parts that make it work. The courts interpret the law. Crossing those lines doesn't protect the country.

It slows the people tasked with protecting it.

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