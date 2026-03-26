Two Boats From Code Pink-Led Cuban Convoy Go Missing

The Mexican Navy announced on Thursday that it has begun a search-and-rescue mission in the Caribbean Sea for two sailboats carrying "humanitarian aid" to Cuba.

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Reuters describes the vessels as "sailboats" and says they left Isla Mujeres, in the Mexican Caribbean state of Quintana Roo, last week. They did not arrive in Havana as scheduled on Tuesday or Wednesday. The journey is about 300 to 350 miles, depending on the route. Combined, the two boats had nine people on board, including eight adults and a four-year-old child.

The Mexican navy said Thursday that it was searching for two boats transporting humanitarian aid for Cuba with nine crew of different nationalities on board.https://t.co/uxXha8lp8z — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) March 27, 2026

Reuters also reports that they were a part of the "Nuestra America Convoy."



If you're not sure what that is, it's the group of "activists," led by Code Pink, that headed down to Cuba last weekend and treated the nation like they were on some sort of safari or at an amusement park viewing poverty porn. They used up the nation's dwindling power supply to do everything from put on a concert to broadcast their podcasts, stayed at expensive hotels, and bribed children to dance and smile for cookies and candy.

Marxist influencer Hasan Piker even went as far as to say the Cuban people didn't mind not having power and running water — that it was like a big party because they were all just hanging outside. He even suggested that it was the "island mindset," as if they were all just out having margaritas rather than trying to exist in deplorable conditions.

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They claim they were there to help the Cuban people, but all they really did was kiss up to the regime, bash Donald Trump, and act like garbage human beings.

You can read more about their hypocritical adventures here:

1. Code Pink’s Cuban Commie Vacation: Lights, Luxury, and Zero Shame

2. It Gets Much Worse: Code Pink's Cuban Commie Vacation Hits a New Low

The boats apparently contained "rice, baby wipes, beans, baby formula, medicine, and other supplies" for the Cuban people. The problem is that unless you go through the Catholic Church or related charity, the odds of those supplies getting to the Cuban people are slim. Mexico's narco-president, Claudia Sheinbaum, has been sending similar food and hygiene items that are ending up in the regime's military stores, sold in bulk and only to people who have U.S. dollars.

This whole "Nuestra America Convoy" was just socialist, anti-Donald Trump theater. These "activists" do not care about the Cuban people, and they made that pretty clear.

Anyway, I'm not going to keep going on about any of that. At the end of the day, nine lives are in danger, if not lost.

Here's more from Reuters:

'The captains and crews are experienced sailors, and ⁠both vessels are equipped with appropriate safety systems and signalling equipment,' a spokesperson for the convoy said in a statement to Reuters. 'We are cooperating fully with the authorities ⁠and remain confident in the crews' ability to reach Havana safely.' Mexico also established contact with maritime rescue coordination centers in Poland, France, Cuba ⁠and the United States, as well as diplomatic representatives of the countries of origin of those on board, the navy said.

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There are all sorts of theories floating around about what happened, ranging from bad weather to mechanical and communications failures. I'm writing this on Thursday night, and with any luck, they'll be found safe on Friday.

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