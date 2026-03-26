Trump Ponders National Guard Deployment, Rejects Amnesty Amid DHS Funding Battle

President Donald Trump is threatening to deploy the National Guard to assist at airports and rejecting Democrats' demands for mass amnesty as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding battle drags on.

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It is tremendously important that the Republicans not cave, that they put all the pressure on Democrats rather than endangering our safety and sovereignty with concessions that could haunt us for years to come. Fortunately, Trump at least is not impressed with Democrat demands, so hopefully the congressional GOP shares his view on the need to “PROTECT AMERICA.”

Trump posted on his TruthSocial platform Thursday morning, “The Democrats don’t want to make any deal unless Amnesty and Citizenship is given to millions of Criminals who have entered our Country illegally, many of whom have been convicted of serious crimes. PROTECT AMERICA!”

It is still difficult for Americans (particularly blue-collar workers) to find jobs and affordable housing, and the last thing we need to do is make that situation even worse by granting mass amnesty and allowing heaven knows how many illegal aliens to stay permanently. Besides, we also shouldn’t reward criminal behavior by giving amnesty to people who violated our laws to be here while legal immigrants grow through years of arduous processes.

While sending ICE agents to help out at certain airports has been helpful in addressing the Democrat-induced TSA chaos, travel is still not what it should be if there were full funding. “Blame the Democrats for the Airport’s mess. They want our Country to do badly,” Trump urged. “They want our Country to fail. They broke the already signed Bill because they want to take care of Criminals who enter our Country illegally, rather than American citizens. Thank you to our great ICE Patriots for helping. It makes a big difference. I may call up the National Guard for more help.”

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Trump argued that the Democrats are dragging out the DHS funding fight out of spite, not only against immigration enforcement, but to cause the Trump administration trouble as it dismantles the Iranian regime that Democrats funded for so long.

“The Radical Left, Country Hating Democrats are trying to create inner chaos to take away from the great military achievement we are having in Iran. They hate seeing us WIN so completely and decisively, but the American public sees what is going on. AMERICA FIRST!” Trump enthused.

On Wednesday evening, the president also brought up another aspect of the mass migration crisis, which is countless centers that serve as fronts for mass fraud, with migrants and corrupt citizens alike implicated. “We are asking for expedited Judicial Review because they are robbing our Country blind, ‘Centers’ that don’t exist are being paid tremendous amounts of money, and yet we have Court Orders not letting us proceed,” Trump wrote.

He angrily critiqued the waste of taxpayer dollars. “They are being protected by our unbelievably Corrupt and OUT OF CONTROL Court System! Billions of Dollars are being ‘handed over’ to CROOKS, and the Courts won’t let us do anything about it. Again, EXPEDITE!” he insisted. The Trump administration has been withholding Medicaid payments from Minnesota because the fraud there is so egregiously bad, so instead of cracking down on fraud, Minnesota Democrats are suing the administration. Democrats always believe in creating more problems to cover up for the ones they have already caused.

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