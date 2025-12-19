The Morning Briefing: FINALLY — Rogue Judge Held Accountable for Being a Scofflaw Idiot

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Qinnizicue became a rec center legend after the runaway success of his "Full-Contact Charcuterie" classes.

Advertisement

We will get to the main topic, then launch into the weekend, in a moment. There are a couple of things I'd like to mention before we do.

First, I'm determined to do The Mailbag of Magnificence on Mondays. Let's give it a trial run next week, then I'll be more diligent in the new year. Keep those emails coming!

Second, I highly recommend reading The Three Rob Reiners, which is this week's deep dive VIP Thursday essay from my good friend and partner in thought crime, Stephen Green. The column is a thoughtful examination of Reiner's complex legacy that hits all the right notes . As Stephen writes, it is "impossible to discuss Rob Reiner the Endlessly Entertaining Movie Director without also discussing Rob Reiner the Mean-Spirited Progressive, and Rob Reiner the Loving and Desperate Father."

And now for today's main event.

The Dem-leaning side of the American judiciary has been particularly hard hit by Trump Derangement Syndrome these past nine years. When we speak of the waning trust we have in our institutions, rogue judges may be the greatest contributors to that erosion. It was just a couple of days ago that we were discussing how corrupt Merrick Garland and his Department of Justice were. When things are that rotten at the top, the rot can spread very quickly.

Since January 20 of this year, we've been enduring the tawdry spectacle of one Obama or Biden-appointed judge after another trying to thwart President Trump's agenda. Often, it's quite plain even to those of us who don't have legal expertise that the moves are petulant and will probably be reversed once a higher court gets involved.

Advertisement

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan took her resistance to a new level, taking a more hands-on approach. She ran interference for Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a violent illegal alien who was going to be arrested by ICE. All that she accomplished was getting herself arrested too.

Her Honor was found guilty yesterday of felony obstruction, providing a little hope that all is not lost when it comes to the American judicial system. This is from my Townhall colleague Amy Curtis:

During the trial, the prosecution demonstrated how Dugan confronted agents and attempted to remove them from the public hallway, and how she escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through the jury door and into a non-public area. Flores-Ruiz was apprehended outside the courthouse shortly after leaving Dugan's courtroom. Flores-Ruiz had been deported in 2013 and returned to the country illegally. Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's court on domestic violence charges. During the trial, witnesses for the prosecution said his victims were in court on April 18, hoping to get justice, and that they looked "uncomfortable" being in the presence of Flores-Ruiz. The victims, a man and a woman, said Flores-Ruiz "hit the guy 30 times, knocked him to the ground, choked him, beat up a woman so badly, they both had to go to the hospital."

Dugan's situation was more actionable than the crap rulings issued by judges who want to stick it to Trump. An example needed to be made of one of these deranged perverters of the law, though. This is a good start. I don't know what can be done about the other lib judges, but we have at least three more years to try and eliminate some of that societal cancer.

Advertisement

These people are exhausting, let's hope we see more of them perp-walked.

Have a great weekend.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Kruiser and Queen. Faith All Over the Place, Episode 23: The Meaning of Advent With Ashley McCully

Inflation Drops 'Unexpectedly' to 2.7% for November. Media Hardest Hit.

The U.S. Sends Troops Into Latin America — But Not to Venezuela

Exclusive: Christmas Is Merry in Nazareth Again

Finding Wonder in Christmas as Adults

From Kristallnacht to Today: Why Jews Fear History Repeating

#RIP. [UPDATED] Plane Belonging to NASCAR Star Crashes in North Carolina

The Economic Comeback Under Trump Is Very Real

These People Don’t Think the Muslim Hero of Bondi Beach Is a Hero at All

Australians Arrest More Bondi ‘Violent Plotters,’ Looks Like Another Islamist Cell

Wait, What? John Travolta's Kid Is Elvis' Great-Grandson?

A Familiar Script Plays On

Whoopi Goldberg and the Advanced Art of Missing the Point

British Government Wants Teachers to ID Boys at Risk of Becoming Misogynists

DEI and the Death of Excellence: How Ideological Selection Degrades Culture Over Time

Government Healthcare: Abject Failure

The Grades Are In: Brown University Gets an ‘F’ in Crisis Management

Advertisement

The Native Language Question

Stossel. Government Control in the Digital Age

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks

A New Poll Shows AOC Beating Vance in 2028. There's Just One Problem

Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction, Not Guilty of Misdemeanor Charge

54 Charged in Nationwide ATM Jackpotting Scheme Linked to Venezuelan Terror Group

DO IT. Michigan Republicans Push to Repeal State's Red Flag Law

Soros: The Other Billionaire Behind the Anti-Gun Agenda

Eric Swalwell's New Gun Control Movie Hits Major Snag

Yeah...NO. DC Airbnb Squatter Claims Tenant's Rights

An End of the Year ICE Tote Up of Naughty Blue States

Science Should Not Be About 'Stories,' But About Truth

Erika Kirk Addresses Conservative Infighting, Talks Future TPUSA Plans and Keeping the Faith at AmFest

Christmas Comes Early As White House Tree Ornament Mocks Schumer, Jeffries

Trump HUD Hunts Down Fraud in Colorado: 221 Dead People Were Getting Housing

Zohran Mamdani Appointee Resigns After Antisemitic Social Media Posts Emerge

Oopsie. Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett

Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe

VIP

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #133: It's Not a Phobia If Jihadis Keep Killing Us

VodkaPundit. Thursday Essay: The Three Rob Reiners

AI Music — Not the Composer, the Orchestra

Poland Is a Huge Capitalist Success Story

Advertisement

Run, AOC, Run!

War on Christmas 2025: Fake Trees for AI

Like Stalin, Modern Leftists See Education as a ‘Weapon’

Bad News, Rachel. You Can't Be Catholic And Live in Rebellion to God and the Church.

Around the Interwebz

Zooey Deschanel Recalls Losing ‘Elf’ Role To Katie Holmes At First: “It Was Kind Of Great”

Red flag laws for band instruments! School security AI flagged clarinet as a gun. Exec says it wasn’t an error.

Elevated-trash TV found its footing in 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

A Storm Is on the Water Now https://t.co/DQqkaK32s1 pic.twitter.com/lEVna84fJ7 — Grandma Moses (@GrandmaMosesBot) December 19, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: Telemundo

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Blade

New Media: National Review Online

Secondary Print: Bloomberg Government

Radio: BBC



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: BBC



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

5:45 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement

Roosevelt Room

White House Press Pool



5:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Christmas Reception

Grand Foyer

Closed Press



9:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks on the Economy

Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Pre-Credentialed Media

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.