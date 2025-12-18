Whoopi Goldberg and the Advanced Art of Missing the Point

A goldfish rockets off like it’s late for work, slams the glass, spins in a panic, and takes off again as if something important just happened. It passes the plastic castle, ignores it, forgets it existed, and circles back with fresh confidence, before slamming the glass once more. The bowl stays the same. The walls remain clear. The fish keeps acting shocked.

Advertisement

It's an all-too-familiar motion to those who lost a bad bet and were required to watch The View several times each week. Barf bag optional.

That scenario played out again when Whoopi Goldberg framed President Donald Trump's proposed troop bonus as a bribe meant to secure obedience. The accusation sounded dramatic until it met reality. Military pay doesn't purchase loyalty; it compensates for service, risk, training, and sacrifice. Turning compensation into corruption requires ignoring how the armed forces actually function.

How Military Pay Actually Works

When someone swears an oath to the Constitution, they learn that orders flow through lawful command structures shaped by civilian controls and military law. Bonuses exist to retain trained specialists and encourage reenlistment in high-demand roles. Pilots, submariners, cyber experts, and combat leaders cost years and millions of dollars to train. Both experience and retention matter to our military.

Every modern administration approved similar incentives; combat and hazard pay, reenlistment bonuses, housing allowances, and specialty pay existed long before Trump entered politics. None triggered cries of bribery until outrage became the default response to his name.

Suggesting that troops trade their constitutional duty for a check insults professionals who operate under strict legal and ethical constraints

A Script So Old It Knows the Lines

The reaction that followed clung to a familiar rhythm: Trump proposes something ordinary, motives get twisted, intent gets rewritten, facts wait outside, and the point never enters.

Advertisement

Picture ninja chipmunks sprinting across a picnic table. There's motion everywhere, crumbs flying, and zero plan. Each dash feels urgent yet leads to the applicable place. Arguments scatter in the same way, without pause or reflection, just movement.

Prior presidents expanded military compensation without controversy. Pay raises during wars earned applause, while educational benefits passed quietly, and improvements to family support drew praise. Only a single president in history turns routine policy into a scandal by the left's reflex alone.

Sarcasm Isn’t Insight

When it's grounded in knowledge, sarcasm sharpens truth; when it's untethered, it becomes noise. Claiming bribery suggests service members lack agency, honor, or understanding of their oath, a view that demeans the very people such commentary pretends to defend.

Military justice already punishes unlawful orders and disobedience; no bonus overrides legal duty, and no single paycheck cancels the Uniform Code of Military Justice; suggesting otherwise ignores centuries of military structure built precisely to prevent corruption and coercion.

From Skepticism to Spectacle

Healthy skepticism questions power, while spectacle feeds on attention. The accusation leaned hard toward spectacle, relying on shock value rather than explanation, reducing complex institutions into cartoon villains.

The effect resembles a 12-month-old puppy, let's call her Mabel, discovering caffeine, sprinting across rooms, barking at nothing, knocking over people and furniture. It's energy that never once converts into purpose. As the house grows louder, nothing improves.

Advertisement

Disagreement with Trump, or any president, remains fair game. Debate strengthens democracy, and pretending compensation equals bribery abandons debate entirely, replacing argument with theater.

Why the Claim Collapses

When dealing with bribery, we must recognize that it involves unlawful inducement. Military bonuses operate under congressional authority and long-standing law. Service is rewarded, but obedience isn't for sale. Service members remain bound by oath regardless of pay.

Removing context turns routine policy into a scandal. Restoring context instantly dissolves the accusation and explains why context rarely appears.

Final Thoughts

Eventually, Mabel naps, the ninja chipmunks scatter, and the goldfish continues bumping the glass.

America's military deserves serious discussion grounded in reality. Bonus pay honors commitment without corrupting it.

Missing that point repeatedly doesn't elevate the argument; it only proves how easy noise becomes when it wears braided hair, and when facts stay outside the fishbowl.

If you’ve ever thought about joining PJ Media VIP, the window just swung wide open again. The YUGE Christmas and New Year sale is back, knocking 74% off with the code MERRY74. That kind of discount doesn’t linger. Use this link to lock in full access while the price still feels unreal.

Giving VIP as a gift works the same way, and the same code applies. Thoughtful gifts don’t collect dust.