Wait, What? John Travolta's Kid Is Elvis' Great-Grandson?

Actor John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, had three children: Jett, who died tragically as a teenager in 2009; Ella Bleu, who was born in 2000; and Benjamin, who was born in 2010. Sadly, Kelly also passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

As it turns out, Benjamin may actually be part-Travolta and part-Presley. As in Elvis Presley, the King himself. At least, this is what a lawsuit alleges. I wouldn't normally bat an eye at this sort of thing — I actually feel bad for the kid, who is just a teenager now and has already lost his mom — but given the extraordinary names involved, it's attracting widespread attention.

According to TMZ, Priscilla Presley's former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, are suing both Priscilla and her son, Navarone Garcia, for breach of contract and fraud in a Los Angeles County civil complaint. Priscilla and these two people have been engaged in a nasty legal battle since around the time her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died in 2023. They supposedly helped Priscilla clean up her financial troubles by monetizing her name, image, likeness, and Elvis-related ventures. But they claim she cut them off, and she claims they abused and manipulated her.

None of this really has anything to do with the Travolta family, but their names were dragged into it. Legal documents that are part of the case suggest that Elvis' granddaughter and Lisa Marie's daughter, actress Riley Keough, is Benjamin's biological mother, and that she donated her eggs to the Travoltas.

Keough allegedly received between $10,000 and $20,000, along with an "old Jaguar" for the donation.

The story apparently came from Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie's fourth ex-husband, via some conversations and information written on hotel stationary. Lockwood is not Keough's father, but he is the father and legal guardian of Lisa Marie's twin daughters Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, who are currently around 17 years old.

The documents allege that Lockwood said that Preston was unable to conceive her own children, and the two families — who were both deep into Scientology at the time — were in Hawaii when they discussed the plan. Allegedly, the Travoltas were initially in talks with Lisa Marie Presley to make the egg donation, but it fell through when John decided he "did not want 'eggs with heroin' on them" and they orchestrated a a new deal with her daughter, after Keough volunteered.

Here's more from Fox News:

According to the filing, Lockwood was 'incessant,' telling Kruse that Travolta 'needed to help salvage his career amid claims of sexual assault against other men,' which Lockwood alleged threatened Travolta’s status as a leading man. Lockwood allegedly claimed he was so financially strained he was eating 'dog food,' and urged Kruse to use the alleged secret to force a settlement for himself and his daughters. The lawsuit further alleged Lockwood gave Kruse a photo of Keough with Benjamin at Travolta’s home in Maine. The plaintiffs describe a chaotic family dispute, alleging defendant Garcia demanded a multimillion-dollar settlement and insisted the alleged biological connection between Keough and Benjamin be kept out of the press.



The filing also references a text message exchange that appeared to describe Benjamin as Priscilla’s 'beautiful great-grandson.'

Lockwood has a history of financial issues, and I guess he was hoping the information could be used as leverage to solve his own financial woes, and it ended up as evidence in the lawsuit. He now claims he never said it.

Lisa Marie would have been around 42 at the time. Her daughter was in her early twenties. Preston was around 47 or 48.

Priscilla Presley’s attorney, Marty Singer, called the allegations "shameful," but didn't address the egg situation specifically, according to NBC News.

"Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to deflect from their significant liability to Priscilla Presley," he said.

Neither Travolta nor Keough has responded to these statements, so who knows if it's true — even if it is, it's really their business — but I felt like the whole story gave a whole new meaning to the term "Hollyweird." I don't know many regular folks with these types of problems.

