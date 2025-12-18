Government Healthcare: Abject Failure

Good morning! Glad you could be here. Today's Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025

Today in History:

1958: World's first communication satellite is launched.

1912: Discovery of the Piltdown Man announced. It was a hoax that wasn't discovered until 1952.

1865: Abraham Lincoln abolishes slavery.



Birthdays today include: Christina Aguilera, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg, and Joseph Stalin.

I was going through some notes last night, as regards the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare, by Luigi Mangione. It came up as an adjunct to some background research on Obamacare, since that is currently in the news. In that process, the thought occurred to me: Is the left roundly cheering that murder all too often and hailing Mangione himself as some kind of folk hero, an indication that Obamacare is an abject failure? Frankly, I think that is one indication of many, but it is certainly one of the strongest indicators.



I think we can take COVID-19 as a prime example of the effectiveness of government healthcare or, more correctly, the lack of it.



Consider the vaccine mandates incidental to COVID-19. We now have documented proof that being what the CDC once defined as “fully vaccinated and boosted” does absolutely nothing in terms of keeping you from contracting COVID-19. They also do absolutely nothing as regards your spreading the virus. In fact, the data now shows that those who are “fully vaccinated” are in fact more likely to contract the omicron variety than are the unvaccinated. And yet lives were ruined by this mandate, both in terms of the mandate itself (people losing jobs, etc., for not getting the jab ) and the sudden deaths caused by the supposed vaccine itself. Leaving aside for just a moment the idea that we now know COVID-19 was created by medical experts, those same experts clearly didn’t have a clue as to how to handle the situation once it got out into the wild.

So one of the questions before us now runs along these lines:

How many times do the so-called experts need to be proven completely wrong before they are no longer considered experts, and their pronouncements no longer trusted? Let’s face it, if they weren’t working for the government, the COVID-19 hacks would have been laughed out of the room and likely jailed years ago. We have had our lives, our society, and our culture completely altered and uprooted by this nonsense. These are the people we want taking over every aspect of our healthcare system?

Then, there is the next issue: the current cry of "affordability." We were promised that Obamacare would lower healthcare costs. It raised them to the point where now the popular cry is “affordability.” And yet we see today, the Democrats bent on Obamacare’s continuance despite (or perhaps because) of the damage it has done to our healthcare system and the huge amounts of money wasted, and/or redistributed to the friends of the self-same Democrats. Oh, and I would be a fool not to include the outright massive healthcare fraud being uncovered in many states, including Tim Walz's Minnesota and now Gavin Newsom's California.

As a matter of history, the deflection point, the point at which healthcare costs started skyrocketing, was Johnson's 1965 "Great Society," and its creation of Medicaid/Medicare. Every time the voters started screaming for the government to do something about costs, it applied more government interference, which only raised costs further. Since those days, this has been happening over and over again, culminating in our current situation, with Johnson's party pushing for complete governmental control over Healthcare in spite of (or because of?) the fraud attached to such efforts.

So bad has it gotten that, as a direct result of the ACA, healthcare costs are going up even faster than the cost of everything else. Quite a feat when you consider the way Bidenflation has caused the cost of everything else to skyrocket.

Again, here’s the question: Are these the people we want taking over every aspect of our healthcare system?

Perhaps more to the point, if Obamacare is so great, why are the members of both houses of Congress not on it? I mean, the original premise of Obamacare was questionable at the outset. But the plot was revealed when the Obama regime saw fit to prescribe government-mandated, restricted, and rationed healthcare, yet exempted government types... the elite... from the consequences of the system’s obvious failures.



There's also the rather obvious question: If Obamacare is affordable, why does it need to be subsidized by tax money that's going to be coming out of our pockets anyway? How does this save money overall? Clearly, the answer is it doesn't. It can't. Obamacare passed without a single Republican vote. They promised it would save money. So far, it's cost a trillion dollars in subsidies. They broke our healthcare system and left us holding the bill.

I will remind you of the Schumer Shutdown, the primary purpose of which was to keep the ACA subsidies going, thereby minimizing the political fallout from the ACA being a costly, monumentally fraudulent failure. The idea that the government is going to be able to save us money in healthcare is about as realistic as a painting on velvet of cats playing poker.

I submit that it’s time to come back to reality and recognize, for once and all, that government has been systematically destroying Health Care since the sixties… To the precise degree that government has been put in charge of it in the name of saving it.

And the left wonders why the effort to eliminate this scourge?

I submit that the only way to lower healthcare costs is to remove government from the process totally. I grant that in the current political environment, that's not going to happen in the short term. But we've been responding to complaints about cost by adding governmental involvement, which has in every instance and undeniably raised the very costs such involvement was supposed to reduce. It's a broken system, thanks to the Democrats’ dedication to government running everything. It’s time to admit that the whole premise is wrong and reverse course. The bill Mike Johnson and the GOP is offering is a start on that journey.

Thought for the day: You will have many setbacks in life. It's unavoidable. The trick is not to let them defeat you.

I'll see you here tomorrow. Bring a friend.

