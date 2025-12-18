British Government Wants Teachers to ID Boys at Risk of Becoming Misogynists

As America prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its declaring independence from British rule, my deep appreciation for that independence grows with just about every news story I now see coming out of the UK. This is one of them.

The story involves wasted time and resources, unrealistic expectations, wokeness to the point of what Gad Saad has coined “suicidal empathy,” and, in a nod to the dog that’s not barking in this story, an obvious fear of Islam.

British school teachers will now be trained to identify and address misogyny among boys in the classroom. That’s right. They will be instructed on how to make sure those rotten boys are properly categorized, and likely humiliated, before being put through proper thought-control re-education on gender issues and roles.

Of course school lessons directed at boys were always going to be the centrepiece of the government's anti-misogyny policy. But this is ridiculous.

No direct line between boy making stupid sexist comment in the classroom and rape or murder of women.

Braver government would… — Joanna Williams (@jowilliams293) December 18, 2025

According to the BBC, “high-risk pupils could be sent on behavioural courses as part of the government's long-awaited strategy to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) in the next decade.”

The BBC reports that the plan is expected to “focus on preventing the radicalisation of young men.”

“Radicalization,” like a terrorist. Except, in this case, it could be that the thinkers behind the movement are using that word in place of “masculinization.” It’s hard to tell. But as we’ve all seen, puberty is a good time to demasculinize boys.

So, how will this training work? Apparently, the syllabus will include such subject areas as “consent” and the risks of “sharing intimate images.” It’s not clear if teachers will be trained to talk to female students about the same topics, since consent and the sharing of digital imagery cuts both ways.

Other features of the new government program will include a hotline for teens to call for support related to possible abuse concerns in their own lives. The British government did not say how it would vet such claims so that unsuspecting, and innocent, boys are not falsely accused of anything improper.

Still, the British government has made it clear that, through this program, it wants to tackle “the early roots of misogyny, (so that) it will prevent young men from becoming violent abusers.”

The coverage of the new program says that schools will send “high-risk students to get extra care and support,” but it doesn’t say what constitutes “high risk” and how individuals are rated this way.

For his part, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he doesn’t want to "diminish the focus on the men that are the perpetrators of this violence.” But, he said, the UK needs to get at root causes and a key part of this is also to show a "positive, aspirational vision for boys and men."

Something tells me his vision of what makes a man is different from yours and mine.

Did you know the UK had this person called a “safeguarding minister”? Well it does, and Jess Phillips is that person. Phillips has gone so far as to characterize violence against women and girls as a "national emergency," and she could be right.

Before agreeing that misogyny among British boys is a problem, I’d want to see how the data showing the rise in misogyny in the country tracks with the flood of illegal immigrants, mostly young men, coming into the country. With that in mind, you wonder if this new anti-misogyny initiative is prepared to tackle Third World culture in the process.

What about all those “rape gangs” wreaking havoc throughout the UK? Will this anti-radicalization, anti-misogyny program focus on any of that? Will root causes come up with regard to that? This might be the dog not barking in this program.

The brainwash…er…educational program is scheduled for next year, focusing on secondary schools.

The BBC reports that “nearly 40% of teenagers in relationships are victims of abuse,” citing domestic abuse charity Reducing the Risk as its source. That’s an interesting statistic, but it means nothing unless given the proper context like: Who are in these troubled relationships? What cultures are they from? What is their socio-economic background? Or, perhaps, how many are not from the Third World but are from broken families?

If the UK has a misogyny problem, and it very well could, there’s just something about this whole story that feels like the people behind this corrective initiative may not be willing to do the one thing that needs to be done: tackle the real problem at its source.

