The Economic Comeback Under Trump Is Very Real

When Donald Trump took the oath of office in January, he inherited an economic mess courtesy of Joe Biden — soaring inflation, record-high gas prices, and a cost-of-living crisis that had American families scrambling to make ends meet. As we close in on a full year of Trump being back in office, there’s no doubt that things are turning around. Inflation has been slashed by more than half, gas prices are plummeting, real wages are climbing, and the everyday expenses that crushed household budgets under Biden are finally moving in the right direction. Even job creation is happening for native born Americans, not foreign workers.

There’s no denying that Biden's economic legacy is a disaster. Inflation averaged nearly 5% during his tenure and peaked at a jaw-dropping 9.1%, the worst inflation crisis in generations. Democrats' reckless spending spree fueled the fire, and American families paid the price.

As President Trump noted in his address Wednesday evening, under Joe Biden, car prices jumped 22%, gas spiked 30%, hotel rates surged 37%, and airfares climbed 31%. The worst part was that Biden's administration had no idea how to fix the problem.

Fast forward to Trump's second term, and inflation has dropped to an average of 2.7%.

🚨 BREAKING: Inflation just came in LOWER THAN EXPECTED in a stunning blow to the experts, at 2.7% annually, lowest in 4 YEARS



"Oh, better than expected. 2.7%, a little LIGHT here...core is 2.6%. 4 tenths off. A VERY GOOD NUMBER here!"



"All items ex food and energy rose .2%… pic.twitter.com/XTt8BsQsJD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 18, 2025

That's a complete reversal of the Democrats' economic train wreck. Trump’s doing so well that Americans are seeing the first overall price decline since 2020, and core inflation is lower than at any point during Biden's last three years in office. Prices are falling for eggs, butter, ice cream, fresh fruit, cereal, fish, seafood, rice, pasta, and ham. The cost of a Thanksgiving turkey is down nearly one-third from its Biden-era high. Even household staples like toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, laundry detergent, and diapers have seen substantial price drops.

Costs are falling, and incomes are rising under Trump. Heating and prescription drug prices are down, and gas prices have dropped to their lowest average in nearly five years, leaving Americans spending the smallest share of income on fuel in two decades. Wages are again outpacing inflation after real wages fell sharply under Biden.

Housing affordability is improving as mortgage rates, rent, and shelter inflation ease. Trump’s tax and deregulation agenda promises thousands more in take-home pay, larger refunds, and lower household costs. Confidence is returning as investment, jobs, and markets hit record levels, while trade deficits shrink and spending restraint begins to rein in the deficit.

“Over the past 11 months, we have brought more positive change to Washington than any administration in American history,” Trump said in his speech Wednesday evening. “There has never been anything like it, and I think most would agree, I was elected in a landslide, winning the popular vote and all seven swing states and everything else with a mandate to take on a sick and corrupt system that… really just took the wealth from people and crushed the dreams of the American people.”

