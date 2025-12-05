The Morning Briefing: Dems Keep Proving That They're Terrified of Fair Elections

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Before we get to the main stuff, I would like to thank everyone who read my Wednesday VIP column, "Why Haven't I Ever Met a Speed Reader in the Wild?" I asked for feedback and got a lot of it. Whenever I write about books and/or reading, the response is amazing. Anyway, I want everyone who commented to know that I've read them but didn't have any time yesterday to respond. Keep checking back, I'll get to some of them over the weekend.

Earlier in the week I was writing down some ruminations about last year's presidential election for something I'm working on. I was recalling that, despite the optimism of my conservative friends and colleagues in the days leading up to the election, I couldn't shake my sense of dread that the Democrats were going to do something nefarious and ruin the whole thing. Stephen Green and I did a "Five O'Clock Somewhere" election special the day before, which featured a lot of our Townhall Media colleagues as guests. Everyone except me was already in a party mood.

I'm sure that most of you would agree that my concern wasn't irrational. The Democrats do have a rather inglorious history when it comes to election integrity, after all. I've said for the last few elections that Republican candidates always have to be outside the margin of the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine to win. That was an update on my old "outside the margin of ACORN." Remember them?

The point there obviously being that Republicans have to overperform to nullify whatever shenanigans the Democrats might be up to.

Democrats, of course, deny it all. Yet, whenever Republicans want to introduce transparency or guard rails to the election process, they vehemently resist. They hide behind cries of "racism," which is the surest sign that they're up to something. (How do you know you're winning an argument with a Democrat? He calls you a racist.)

Dodgy voter rolls are one of the easiest ways to muck up the works of a fair election. That's how dead people can remain active participants in the electoral process. Voter rolls are currently a hot topic in the Department of Justice. This is from Victoria:

They're coming for the voter rolls. The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department (DOJ) has already sued Oregon and California for trying to hide their voter rolls from the feds. This week, they added Washington to their list, making it a clean sweep of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ states. They're all now facing suits for civil rights violations, for hiding their shady voter rolls. Besides Washington, the DOJ is suing Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont for failing to show the feds their voter lists, which they're required to do. "Accurate voter rolls are the cornerstone of fair and free elections, and too many states have fallen into a pattern of noncompliance with basic voter roll maintenance," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. And she doubled down, promising to bring the pain with continual, "proactive election integrity litigation until states comply with basic election safeguards."

Yes — "basic election safeguards" are what this is all about, so of course the Democrats would be resistant to everything about it. You'll note the deep blue shade of all the states involved in the story. This isn't just some knee-jerk Trump Derangement Syndrome play, it's a safe bet that the Democrats would be doing this in response to any Republican administration. A Democratic administration obviously wouldn't be worried about the integrity of any state's voter rolls.

I've written about this before, but it bears repeating here. For the last several years that I lived in California, I was on a permanent vote-by-mail voter roll, despite never opting in for that and asking to be removed from it every time I voted. Three years after I had moved back to Arizona and voted in a midterm and a presidential election here, I was still a registered voter in California. Somebody was getting those mail-in ballots I never wanted all that time.

Multiply that story by however many times you can get away with it in a state as populous as California and you can see how it could become wildly problematic. Forget the scale though, it's just as shady if it happens in Delaware or Rhode Island.

There is no sound reason to not be completely transparent with voter rolls unless something is being hidden. This is basically an admission that something shady is going on in each of these states. Maybe this is the way that blue states stay so blue. I'm being very generous with that "maybe" there, by the way.

This is a fight that will never end. The Democrats will always be looking for ways to make our elections a sham. There is nothing in their political DNA that allows them to win a fair fight, so they cheat. They can insist all they want that they don't cheat, but we're in "actions speak louder than words" territory here.

The actions of all these states are screaming.

