ICE Arrests ISIS Terrorist in Virginia; Another Biden Program Beneficiary

Days after an Afghan brought in by the Biden administration murdered a National Guardsman in D.C., federal authorities arrested another Afghan terrorist admitted through the same Biden program.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release Dec. 3 announcing the arrest of Jaan Shah Safi, an ISIS jihadist from Afghanistan. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) tracked Safi down and arrested him in Waynesboro, Virginia. Safi is not only affiliated with the Islamic State himself, but his father is a radical militia commander.

Safi (not pictured above), according to the DHS, provided support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and weapons to his jihadi father. Back in 2021, amidst the Biden Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, Safi came to Pennsylvania through the “Operation Allies Welcome” program. This operation garnered a massive backlash recently after it was revealed the D.C. shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal came to America through it. Lakanwal, an Afghan whose permission to be in the country reportedly expired earlier this year, had CIA ties and thus was able to come to the United States.

The DHS press release on Safi explained that he applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), but that application was terminated when DHS Secretary Kristi Noem moved to make TPS inapplicable for Afghans. ICE therefore arrested Safi on Wednesday.

Noem framed Safi’s arrest in the context of the D.C. shooting. “Today, our heroic ICE officers arrested Jaan Shah Safi, a terrorist who provided material support to ISIS-K,” she said. “The Biden administration brought this terrorist into the U.S. under the disastrous Operation Allies Welcome program. This terrorist was arrested miles from our nation’s capital where our brave National Guard heroes, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, were shot just days ago by another unvetted Afghan terrorist brought into our country.”

She deplored the dangerous policies of the previous administration that allowed an unknown number of terrorists to enter our country. “The Biden administration created one of the worst national security crises in American history. Biden let into our country nearly 190,000 unvetted Afghan aliens — only determining who they were and their intentions when they were already on American soil. President Trump has been working every day since January 20 to clean up this unmitigated national security crisis,” Noem ended.

The DHS added the following details about Operation Allies Welcome, which seems to have left quite a few actual allies of ours stranded in Afghanistan while bringing terrorists here:

The Biden administration relied on unvetted referrals to admit nearly 190,000 Afghan nationals into the U.S. Understanding this massive threat to American national security, the Trump administration halted Afghan refugee resettlement on January 20. President Trump also suspended entry of Afghan nationals.

Sarah Beckstrom’s death in Lakanwal’s attack, which also left Andrew Wolfe in critical condition, shocked Americans into recognizing the ongoing threat posed by Biden’s border crisis and the need for significant, systemic reform.

