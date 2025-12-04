Update on Wounded Guardsman Andrew Wolfe

The brave National Guardsman shot at close range in a targeted attack only a day after he was sworn in is still healing from his critical condition.

When an Afghan illegal alien committed a terroristic attack on National Guardsmen in D.C. last week, just before Thanksgiving, he killed young Sarah Beckstrom and placed Andrew Wolfe in critical condition. But Wolfe is reportedly slowly recovering, with the latest update providing hopeful signs indicating a lasting recovery could be expected.

Doctors and family alike remain optimistic but cautious in reporting his condition, but since the shooting, Andrew has evinced growing signs of being able to respond to stimuli and understand when he is spoken to.

Berkeley WV Scanner Relay provided the update late Wednesday night, posting on Facebook:

Andy remains in critical but stable condition. He was more active today as he had his eyes open often, he had a period of about 10 minutes where he was raising his left arm and leg well into the air and he was trying to grab his breathing tube. His vitals remained stable during this period which was good. He had no setbacks today. Tomorrow he will have his tracheostomy and feeding tube surgery and they will remove the breathing tube that runs through his mouth and down his throat. As always, we thank you for your love, support and kindness.

Conflicting reports previously caused confusion, as some sources said Wolfe was awake and responsive, while the young man’s parents said he was responsive but not fully awake. Wolfe still has a long and difficult recovery ahead, but his parents have said he is doing even better than doctors originally expected, comparing his progress to a miracle.

Wolfe’s parents have made a point of urging people to focus on praying for the young man’s recovery rather than donating money. With the help of Patrick Morrisey, the governor of Andrew’s home state of West Virginia, the Wolfes have orchestrated a national prayer campaign for their son‘s recovery.

Morrisey praised Andrew's mother, Melody Wolfe, as “so positive a force” during an update on the wounded Guardsman a few days ago. “That's her only request to me, is ‘Would you please get the word out that my son Andrew needs prayer?' And that's all I'm going to do,” the governor said.

The shooting suspect in last Wednesday’s deadly attack is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan whose permission to be in the country reportedly expired earlier this year. He had CIA ties and came to the United States as part of a program by the Biden administration, following the Afghanistan withdrawal catastrophe.

After the shooting, which killed Sarah Beckstrom, the Trump administration paused asylum claims and immigration from Third World countries. Federal authorities are also set to review all those Afghans let in by the Biden administration. No more young Americans should die due to lax and corrupt immigration systems that allow in violent, vicious criminals.

