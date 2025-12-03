Iryna’s Law in Action: Repeat Offender Held on $5.3 Million Bond

Iryna’s Law is already apparently taking serial criminals off the streets, including a juvenile thug now being held on a bond of over $5 million.

Dai-Quan Mills, who is 18 years old, was arrested on Nov. 13 in connection with a house shooting in Charlotte, according to Fox8. His substantial bond is likely to keep him in jail this time, which is good news for all those who advocated reform in recent months and feared a repeat of the horrendous, race-fueled Charlotte subway murder of Iryna Zarutska.

Advertisement

Iryna was a Ukrainian refugee who loved her new country, America. In August, she was riding the Charlotte subway when Decarlos Brown Jr., a serial criminal with a rap sheet going back over a decade, randomly stabbed her to death. Brown was caught on camera repeating with satisfaction afterwards, “I got the white girl.”

Backlash to her murder spurred “Iryna’s Law” in North Carolina, which took effect on Dec. 1. Recently, multiple offenders have received higher bonds than before, like Mills. Fox8 added some more details on Mills’ various crimes:

Mills has been charged with 15 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of damage to property. CMPD said Mills’ status as a repeat offender contributed to the decision to set his bond at $5 million. While in custody, Mills was served an additional warrant on November 17 for another count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and an additional felony conspiracy charge, bringing the total bond to $5.3 million, according to police.

Advertisement

He was arrested in October and more than once in November. The most recent crime involved multiple shooters, one of whom was Mills, according to court records viewed by Fox8. Multiple suspects were seen getting into a car on gas station surveillance footage.

Read Also: Four Dead After Mass Shooting at Kids’ Birthday Party

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police stated the obvious: “Repeat offenders such as Mills show a persistent disregard for the law, drain community resources and continue to endanger public safety despite prior interventions.”

My colleague Jennifer Rust previously explained that thanks to “Iryna’s Law,” criminals’ written promises to appear will no longer be sufficient. This is important because Decarlos Dejuan Brown, Jr. — the man who killed Iryna just because she was white — was released after his last arrest in January 2025 based merely on a written promise to appear.

For first violent offense, the only option is secured bond or house arrest (with a secured bond.) For subsequent violent offenses, when a defendant has either a prior violent offense conviction or is on pre-trial release, the judge must impose house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Advertisement

Judges must now consider all of an individual’s criminal history, not just his official convictions. Also, it will be more difficult for criminals to obtain unsecured bonds and custody release — in fact, violent offenders cannot have them. Judges who grant pre-trial release to criminals have to provide written explanations or they could be suspended.

Law and order is returning to the crime-plagued streets of Charlotte.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and legal reforms. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.