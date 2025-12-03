Four Dead After Mass Shooting at Kids’ Birthday Party

Catherine Salgado | 2:45 PM on December 03, 2025
(Image by Pexels from Pixabay.)

The shooters who killed three children and a 21-year-old at a toddler’s birthday party in California “deserve to go to hell,” the birthday girl’s mother says.

As of Tuesday, four of the people at the weekend party had died, including children who were ages eight, nine, and 14. Eleven more party attendees were injured, including an individual in critical condition. The birthday girl was not hit, but none of the children and parents at that deadly party will ever be the same.

Advertisement

“I actually thought it was my balloons popping. It was gunshots,” mother Patrice Williams said about the horrific experience, per the New York Post. “It was just unexpected. I don’t know what happened, and I’m just so shocked and lost…They deserve to be in jail. They deserve to go to hell.”

The shooting is believed to be tied to gang violence, but it is not yet clear who the killers were. Williams says she doesn’t know their identity nor does she understand why anyone would’ve targeted her daughter‘s birthday party. “I’m sorry, but I just … it’s not respectable. It’s a kids’ party,” she mourned. “I just want to say I'm sorry to all the mothers out there that lost their kids at my birthday party.”

The 14-year-old victim was Amari Peterson and the 21-year-old victim was Susano Archuleta, according to the Post. The little girl whose party it was just turned two years old.

The birthday girl’s mother, Patrice Williams, said partygoers dropped to the floor as soon as the gunshots rang out inside the packed banquet hall in Stockton on Saturday.

Read Also: Newsom Won't Honor ICE Detainer for Killer of 11-Year-Old

Advertisement

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $50,000 reward for information on the shooters’ identity and location. Police believe there were multiple shooters, but as yet no specific suspects have been announced.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office posted on X Sunday, “This update follows the mass shooting that occurred last night near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. It is now confirmed that a total of 15 individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.”

For Our VIPs: The Blurred Line Between the Democrat Party and Terrorism

The sheriff’s office noted, “Early indications suggest this may have been a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities.” Entities involved in the investigation include the Manteca Police Department, the Stockton Police Department, the Tracy Police Department, the Lathrop Police Department, and the Delta Police Department. The Defense Agencies Initiative, the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Stockton Unified School District Police, the California Highway Patrol, the California Department of Justice, and the FBI are also helping.

Advertisement

We pray for the young victims and their families, and for the shooters to be brought to justice.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and Trump administration reforms. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CRIME FBI GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING

Recommended

PR Fallout of the Tennessee Special Election: Here’s What the Media WON’T Tell You Scott Pinsker
Is Ireland About to Erupt Into a Civil War Over ‘Illegal Immigration’? Tim O'Brien
Washington's Spending Train Is 'Unstoppable' Stephen Green
America Has a Police Chief Problem Tim O'Brien
The Morning Briefing: There's a Lot of Entertainment Value in Mark Kelly's Implosion Stephen Kruiser
Illegal Alien Policeman Busted by ICE… Returns to Duty?! Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Just When You Thought Tom Nichols Couldn't Possibly Go Fuller Tom Nichols
MAGA at the Crossroads: With Record-Low Approval Ratings, How Does Trump Roar Back?
Some Democrats Think They’ve Found Their John McCain. He’ll Lose, Too.
Advertisement