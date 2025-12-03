Four Dead After Mass Shooting at Kids’ Birthday Party

The shooters who killed three children and a 21-year-old at a toddler’s birthday party in California “deserve to go to hell,” the birthday girl’s mother says.

As of Tuesday, four of the people at the weekend party had died, including children who were ages eight, nine, and 14. Eleven more party attendees were injured, including an individual in critical condition. The birthday girl was not hit, but none of the children and parents at that deadly party will ever be the same.

“I actually thought it was my balloons popping. It was gunshots,” mother Patrice Williams said about the horrific experience, per the New York Post. “It was just unexpected. I don’t know what happened, and I’m just so shocked and lost…They deserve to be in jail. They deserve to go to hell.”

The shooting is believed to be tied to gang violence, but it is not yet clear who the killers were. Williams says she doesn’t know their identity nor does she understand why anyone would’ve targeted her daughter‘s birthday party. “I’m sorry, but I just … it’s not respectable. It’s a kids’ party,” she mourned. “I just want to say I'm sorry to all the mothers out there that lost their kids at my birthday party.”

The 14-year-old victim was Amari Peterson and the 21-year-old victim was Susano Archuleta, according to the Post. The little girl whose party it was just turned two years old.

The birthday girl’s mother, Patrice Williams, said partygoers dropped to the floor as soon as the gunshots rang out inside the packed banquet hall in Stockton on Saturday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $50,000 reward for information on the shooters’ identity and location. Police believe there were multiple shooters, but as yet no specific suspects have been announced.

Reward of Up to $50,000 for Information Leading to the Identification, Arrest, and Conviction of the Individual(s) Responsible for the November 29, 2025, Mass Shooting in Stockton, California



The #FBI Sacramento Field Office and the @SJSheriff are seeking information from the… pic.twitter.com/KYx0aYcCQf — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) December 1, 2025

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office posted on X Sunday, “This update follows the mass shooting that occurred last night near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. It is now confirmed that a total of 15 individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.”

The sheriff’s office noted, “Early indications suggest this may have been a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities.” Entities involved in the investigation include the Manteca Police Department, the Stockton Police Department, the Tracy Police Department, the Lathrop Police Department, and the Delta Police Department. The Defense Agencies Initiative, the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Stockton Unified School District Police, the California Highway Patrol, the California Department of Justice, and the FBI are also helping.

We pray for the young victims and their families, and for the shooters to be brought to justice.

