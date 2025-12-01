Injured National Guardsman Slowly on the Mend

Andrew Wolfe, the young National Guardsman who was injured in last Wednesday’s attack by an Afghan migrant that killed Sarah Beckstrom, is slowly but surely healing.

Wolfe’s parents have made a point of telling people not to donate money but to focus on praying for the young man’s full recovery. And those prayers are having an effect, as Wolfe has responded more than once to stimuli, according to an update from West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey has been providing updates on Wolfe’s condition since the young guardsman is from West Virginia. “What I will say is that Andrew remains in serious condition,” Morrisey stated. “We did have some positive news that we were told that Andrew was asked if he could hear the nurse who asked the question to give a thumbs up, and he did respond. We were told that he also wiggled his toes. So we take that as a positive sign.”

🚨 BREAKING: National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe is now RESPONDING to nurses, giving them a thumbs up and wiggling his toes when asked



Thank GOD! The prayers are working!



Andrew’s mom asked one thing of America: “Keep praying for my son!” 🙏🏻

pic.twitter.com/kfP8twNYBi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 1, 2025

The governor praised Andrew’s mother, Melody Wolfe, as “so positive a force” and added, “That's her only request to me, is ‘Would you please get the word out that my son Andrew needs prayer?' And that's all I'm going to do.” West Virginians have held vigils in honor of the guardsmen in multiple locations, the governor noted.

Last week, Melody posted an initial update indicating her son was doing better than expected, but was not out of danger. “We talked with the neurologist this morning and he said Andy is doing better than they imagined. He’s reacting to stimuli and is opening eyes and trying to move around. They are making sure he is sedated to allow the brain to heal so he is not feeling any pain,” she wrote on Facebook.

She explained also why the doctors were cautious in their expectations: “With this being said though, we know that with a brain swell, it’ll get worse before it gets better. But the neurosurgeon is hopeful that things are moving in the right direction.” She ended the post by asking for prayers.

Tragically, Wolfe’s fellow guardsman, Sarah Beckstrom, passed away on Thanksgiving after being repeatedly shot the previous day in the targeted attack that left Wolfe fighting for his life. The two guardsmen were sworn in only the day before they were shot in D.C.

The shooting suspect in last Wednesday’s deadly attack is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan whose permission to be in the country reportedly expired earlier this year. He had CIA ties and thus was welcomed in as part of a program by the Biden administration during the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle.

Following the shooting, the Trump administration paused asylum claim and immigration from Third World countries, while also promising to review all those Afghanis let in by the Biden administration. No more young Americans should die because of corrupt immigration policies.

