J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Identified

Catherine Salgado | 11:23 AM on December 04, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Following the news that the Jan. 6 pipe bomber had been arrested by the FBI, a new report establishes his identity as a Virginia man named Brian Cole.

Fox News, MSNOW, and NBC News all reported today that Cole is the suspect, but the particularly galling part is that MSNOW says Cole’s arrest was the result of a “fresh review of old evidence and [Cole] could have possibly been arrested years ago.” Or, in other words, it appears the Biden FBI deliberately overlooked evidence leading to Cole. Why?

Advertisement

Related: BREAKING: J6 Pipe Bomber Arrested

Fox News correspondent David Spunt told the network Cole’s name and said he was arrested somewhere in the D.C. suburbs of Northern Virginia. Details on a possible motive have yet to be released.

An earlier report stated that the suspect has links to “anarchist” writings. Trump-appointed Interim President of the Kennedy Center Richard Grenell posted a brief message confirming the pipe bomber suspect’s arrest early Thursday.

Earlier Thursday morning, Fox News covered the then-sparse details on the arrest of the pipe bomber suspect and some background. “It happened January 5, 2021. A mysterious person covered from head to toe placed pipe bombs outside both the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee here in our nation's capital,” a Fox anchor said. He noted that the bombs did not ultimately detonate, but were “viable.” 

Recommended: Update on Wounded Guardsman Andrew Wolfe

Advertisement

The incident has remained a significant point of controversy, with many criticizing federal authorities for spending years trying to identify the culprit. Some have even suggested the individual had ties to federal agencies. If the MSNOW allegation is true, the Biden FBI had evidence that could have led to Cole long ago and chose not to follow up properly.

Cole is due to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back on PJ Media regularly as more details emerge.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of key breaking news. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FBI JANUARY 6 VIRGINIA

Recommended

Democrats Humiliate Themselves AGAIN With Another Epstein Drop Matt Margolis
PR Jiu Jitsu: Agree to a Full, Independent Investigation of the Boat Strike — But With One Condition Scott Pinsker
BREAKING: J6 Pipe Bomber Arrested Catherine Salgado
The Morning Briefing: When Does the Part Where Obamacare Fixes Everything Happen? Stephen Kruiser
Did a Dem Senator Just Call for a Military Coup Against Trump? Robert Spencer
Is Ireland About to Erupt Into a Civil War Over ‘Illegal Immigration’? Tim O'Brien

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Just When You Thought Tom Nichols Couldn't Possibly Go Fuller Tom Nichols
MAGA at the Crossroads: With Record-Low Approval Ratings, How Does Trump Roar Back?
Some Democrats Think They’ve Found Their John McCain. He’ll Lose, Too.
Advertisement