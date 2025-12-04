J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Identified

Following the news that the Jan. 6 pipe bomber had been arrested by the FBI, a new report establishes his identity as a Virginia man named Brian Cole.

Fox News, MSNOW, and NBC News all reported today that Cole is the suspect, but the particularly galling part is that MSNOW says Cole’s arrest was the result of a “fresh review of old evidence and [Cole] could have possibly been arrested years ago.” Or, in other words, it appears the Biden FBI deliberately overlooked evidence leading to Cole. Why?

Advertisement

Chris Wray had 13% of all FBI employees working on Jan 6 cases.



5,000 out of 38,000.



Hunting people down all over America that were just in DC on Jan 6th.



But he couldn’t identify the Pipe Bomber that lived right outside of DC?



Wray didn’t want anyone to find the Pipe Bomber. pic.twitter.com/X2iOwOlrik — C3 (@C_3C_3) December 4, 2025

Related: BREAKING: J6 Pipe Bomber Arrested

Fox News correspondent David Spunt told the network Cole’s name and said he was arrested somewhere in the D.C. suburbs of Northern Virginia. Details on a possible motive have yet to be released.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

An earlier report stated that the suspect has links to “anarchist” writings. Trump-appointed Interim President of the Kennedy Center Richard Grenell posted a brief message confirming the pipe bomber suspect’s arrest early Thursday.

Earlier Thursday morning, Fox News covered the then-sparse details on the arrest of the pipe bomber suspect and some background. “It happened January 5, 2021. A mysterious person covered from head to toe placed pipe bombs outside both the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee here in our nation's capital,” a Fox anchor said. He noted that the bombs did not ultimately detonate, but were “viable.”

Recommended: Update on Wounded Guardsman Andrew Wolfe

🚨BREAKING: The pipe bomb suspect was reportedly identified in a “fresh review of old evidence & could have possibly been arrested years ago.” (MS Now)



“Brian Cole is the person the FBI has in custody & whom they believe left the pipe bombs in DC on 1/5/2021 (NBC). pic.twitter.com/snurN6J4Ve — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 4, 2025

Advertisement

The incident has remained a significant point of controversy, with many criticizing federal authorities for spending years trying to identify the culprit. Some have even suggested the individual had ties to federal agencies. If the MSNOW allegation is true, the Biden FBI had evidence that could have led to Cole long ago and chose not to follow up properly.

Cole is due to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back on PJ Media regularly as more details emerge.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of key breaking news. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.