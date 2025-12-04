BREAKING: J6 Pipe Bomber Arrested

An arrest has finally been made of a suspect for the infamous January 6 pipe bombs, according to a source within the Trump administration.

Trump-appointed Interim President of the Kennedy Center Richard Grenell posted a brief but explosive message this morning, declaring that FBI Director Kash Patel “just arrested the January 6th Pipe Bomber. Excellent work.” The identity of the suspect has not yet been released, but details are expected to follow later today, Fox News reported. MSNOW said the suspect has a connection to “anarchist” writings.

🚨 BREAKING: The alleged DC pipe bomber, arrested about 90 minutes ago in in Virginia by the FBI, is expected to appear in court TODAY



His identity has still not been released



This could get spicy. pic.twitter.com/N9BvMdkR0C — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 4, 2025

The Blaze claimed earlier this year that a forensic analysis confirmed by intelligence sources revealed the identity of the pipe bomber to be Shauni Rae Kerkhoff, a former U.S. Capitol Police officer who, in mid-2021, went to work security detail for the CIA. According to Fox, however, the suspect just arrested is a male, so it appears the FBI did not come to the same conclusion.

Fox News covered the sparse details on the arrest of the pipe bomber suspect and some background this morning. “It happened January 5, 2021. A mysterious person covered from head to toe placed pipe bombs outside both the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee here in our nation's capital,” the Fox anchor recalled.

He continued, “We don't know the suspect's name or anything about this person other than the fact [that] this is a male that was living in northern Virginia, arrested at some point within the last 90 minutes, now in federal custody. I'm told we'll know more as the day moves on, and as soon as we have the information, of course, we will break in with that.”

In October, the Fox host noted, the FBI put out enhanced photos and video of the suspect, who was masked while placing the pipe bombs near a bench outside the DNC and then the RNC. “The suspect, as I said, wore face mask, hooded sweatshirt, glasses, gloves,” the host added. “But using FBI technology, agents told the public the suspect, they believe, is around five-foot-seven-inches. We'll see, Bill, if that rings true once we get an identity later today. Agents say the two bombs were placed between 7:30 and 8:30 at night.”

While the bombs did not ultimately ever detonate, “they were viable,” the Fox anchor emphasized. “Those bombs were discovered the next day. Over the past four years, agents visited 1,200 homes and businesses, conducted more than 1,000 interviews, reviewed approximately 39,000 video files, and went through 600 tips. It's notable the reward… was half a million dollars, $500,000.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. Check back with PJ Media for additional details as they become available.

