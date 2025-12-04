Minnesota Dem Loses It in Wild Rant Over Trump and Somali Comments

Radical leftist Democratic Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota blew a gasket and pumped more noxious fumes into the atmosphere while she ranted and raved in a social media post about President Donald Trump and his recent comments against the Somali community in the North Star State. To say Trump went scorched earth on the Somalis would be an understatement of near-biblical proportions.

The president ripped into Minnesota's massive population of Somalis after allegations surfaced about massive welfare fraud and ties to terrorist organizations and activity. On November 21, Trump published a post on Truth Social saying, “Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER!”

According to the Daily Wire, Flanagan responded with a post on Instagram saying, “You know, this vile, racist stream of consciousness from a President ‘Old Man Yells At Cloud,’ you’re disgusting.” She recorded a video of herself driving down Lake Street, which many consider the heart of the Somali community, and gushing about it being "beautiful" and the "fabric of our state." She also promised to "stand shoulder to shoulder" with immigrants "no matter what."

Something I find to be getting old real quick is having to explain to those who seem to be intellectually challenged that the Trump administration isn't going after citizens or individuals who are in the country legally. This should be rather clear by now, but liberals never let facts get in the way of creative narrative spinning. Also, if individuals come here legally but then involve themselves in terrorist activities or support terrorist organizations, they need to face justice before they put American lives in danger.

What really must chap Flanagan's backside is how thoroughly documented the transgressions Trump pointed out actually are. While Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has served in office, billions of dollars in taxpayer funds have made like David Copperfield and disappeared into thin air. Or, more accurately, scammers funneled the money into fake nonprofits and shell companies. A lot of the cash connects to Somali-run operations.

What's even scarier is that confidential law enforcement sources revealed that a significant amount of this stolen money has made its way into the hands of Al-Shabaab, a terrorist group with ties to Al-Qaeda that is causing havoc in East Africa. The issue is so bad that an independent contractor looking into the scandal said, "The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer."

Instead of doing her duty to serve the people of Minnesota by ending the fraud, Flanagan has opted to attack Trump, the one guy in the country who is working hard to make life better for her constituents and Americans across the nation. Liberals create horrendous messes, refuse to clean them up, then get angry when someone else steps in and does it for them.

If you want to be treated like an adult, perhaps you ought to act like one.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

