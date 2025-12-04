About Those Truck Driving Schools

Greetings! Good to have you here. Today is Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.

Today in History:

1991: Pan Am Airlines ceases operations. The name is swiftly taken over by a railroad shortline.

1982: China adopts its current Constitution.

1980: Led Zeppelin disbands.

1791: The first Sunday newspaper is published.



Birthdays today: Marisa Tomei, Jeff Bridges, and Charles Keating.

I wrote recently about the safety issues that have come up in the Trucking industry. Today, we have an article to that point, from Leslie Eastman at Legal Insurrection:

U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean Duffy certainly has been far busier than his predecessor (Pete “Racist Roads” Buttigieg), doing work essential to both the safety and prosperity of Americans. Duffy has recently threatened several states (namely California, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota) with a threat of fines if they fail to curb the fraudulent issuing of commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to illegal immigrants (i.e., “non-domiciled drivers). Thousands of CDLs have already been revoked. Now trucking schools are being taught a valuable lesson by the Trump DOT team. Nearly 44% of the 16,000 truck driving programs listed nationwide by the government may be forced to close if they lose their students after a review by the federal Transportation Department found they may not be complying with minimum requirements. The Transportation Department said Monday that it plans to revoke the certification of nearly 3,000 schools unless they can comply with training requirements in the next 30 days. The targeted schools must notify students that their certification is in jeopardy. Another 4,500 schools are being warned they may face similar action.

Several points, here.

This is a clear demonstration of the idea that when there are governmental restrictions on anything, there are immediately people who want to game the system.

I have long suspected and still suppose that the lax enforcement in these matters is part and parcel of the left's push to accommodate illegal immigrants for reasons of accruing political power to the Democrat Party. Meaning that the people who are gaming the system first are also the ones writing the regulations.

That lax enforcement has us to the point that, in a recent blitz, Townhall reported, Texas DOT found nearly one third of CDL drivers were in the country illegally.

Duffy is pushing for stricter rules regarding the types and number of immigrants who can obtain CDLs. The courts, however, are pushing back, essentially saying that not enough Americans have died to justify the crackdown.

Of course, this begs the question of just what that threshold should be.

Here's some food for thought: If, say, during WWII, an enemy were able to knock 20% of America’s electrical generation offline, it would be regarded as a major strategic strike. Since everything we have comes by way of truck, might we consider the lax enforcement that puts us in this position a strategic blunder?

This is going to take a while to sort out, if for no other reason than we're trying to hit a moving target. So many of the affected drivers are here illegally and being removed from the country that the final outcome is hard to see at the moment.

There is, however, one clear thing: These moves will be attributed to racism. It's a crutch that's usually worked for Democrats before.

Take care of yourselves, and I'll see you here in the morning.

