The Morning Briefing: When Does the Part Where Obamacare Fixes Everything Happen?

Members of Congress in the modern era love to approach the naming of signature legislation from a marketing standpoint. Sponsors of the legislation hope to come up with something catchy that will resonate with the voters. Sometimes they go for acronyms, like they did with the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act.

Because nothing matters on Capitol Hill, these titles don't have to accurately describe what the act does. The DREAM Act, for example, was the precursor to Joe Biden's open borders nightmare. And who can forget the laughably named "Inflation Reduction Act," which Democrats still tout as Biden's signature piece of legislation? They were doing that with straight faces even while inflation was spiraling out of control after the bill was signed into law.

Then there is His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama's claim to legislative fame, the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

The drama surrounding the passage of the ACA was very tense. The Democrats really hit their stride using "Racist!" as a catch-all counterpoint to every argument during the debate. Even calling it "Obamacare" was considered racist then. The Dems would eventually sell Obamacare merchandise, proving just how hollow their screams of racism are.

Obama is still singing his own praises for all of it, which Michael wrote about yesterday:

Yet Obama remains convinced that the Affordable Care Act — which didn’t make a d**n thing in health care even the slightest bit more affordable — somehow counts as a feather in his cap. He illustrated that delusion perfectly in the recent victory lap he took over the legislation he pushed and signed into law in 2010. Obama claimed the moment he signed the bill gave him “goosebumps.” You might need a barf bag to continue reading. It’s truly vomit-inducing self-aggrandizement. At an event hosted by Walmart heiress Olivia Walton, Obama said, “That was a good day. And lo and behold, it’s still around.” Gee, thanks for the reminder. Americans know Obamacare still exists. The holes in our bank accounts prove it.

It should be noted here that I am not about to offer any kind of defense of the current state of health care affordability in the United States. I had a rather expensive run-in with the system myself last year.

As Michael noted, the Affordable Care Act didn't do much to fix the affordability problem. That not only runs counter to the promise in the name of the bill, but also to every argument made in favor of it. It was a long time ago, so many may have forgotten just how much was promised by the Dems if Obamacare became law. It was going to do everything but give us Jetsons hover cars, to hear them tell the story.

What affordability it did provide happened the only way that Democrats know how to reduce the price of anything — by getting American taxpayers to pay for steep subsidies. Somebody always ends up paying more when the Democrats reduce the price of something.

Even with the subsidies, all isn't going according to plan. Michael's post goes onto explain that Obamacare premiums have gone through the roof.

The myth of Barack Obama is as strong as ever for the Democrats. It is probably even stronger now that they are in political exile. The nostalgia factor is no doubt making them swoon even more over the Obama story — a story that's been horribly written fiction from the start. The reality of the tale is that Obama's legacy is one of empty promises and various disasters. Modern day historians and leftists have him walking on water, though.

The biggest of those empty promises will always be the Affordable Care Act. It's both an empty promise and a financial loaded gun pointed squarely at the wallets of American taxpayers. That's not going to stop The Lightbringer from risking a dislocated shoulder while patting himself on the back.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

