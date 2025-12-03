Indian-American Comedian Reveals How Her Community Feels About Trump. Liberals Will Be Devastated

Indian-American comedian Zarna Garg, a U.S. citizen, likely made liberals all over the country cry out in agony when she revealed that many folks in her community love President Donald Trump and support his push to enforce immigration law, especially after the failures of the previous administration.

If Garg isn’t careful, leftists might tell her she’s not “Indian” enough because she’s not fully on board with the progressive agenda. Because, if you’re a minority, you’re supposed to vote Democrat. That’s what progressives believe, anyway. Which is pretty darn racist, but hey, hypocrisy basically defines a left-winger.

Garg, who hails from Bombay, India, first came to the U.S. as a teenager, fleeing from an arranged marriage. She recently appeared on the Daily Beast podcast with Joana Coles, where she explained that very few individuals from India enter the country illegally. Because of that, most Indians who make the U.S. their home feel furious at those who cross the border without permission while they spend years going through the legal process — entering through the proverbial front door instead of climbing in through the back window.

“When it comes to immigration, Indian people, by and large, are legal immigrants in America. Which means it was years of waiting, years of applying paperwork. There are hundreds and thousands of verifications, and submit this and submit that. So the whole illegal immigration thing was something that we never really got on board, but we did not understand what was happening during the Biden administration,” she said during the interview.

The comedian said she and many others in her community have always felt stunned by the Democrats’ lack of concern over illegal immigration.

“We could not understand why they were not taking this seriously, because, ask any Indian person. We have relatives who have been waiting 15 years, in line, because that’s the right thing to do. And yet it felt like anybody who was breaking the law was getting rewarded,” she explained.

Garg quickly pointed out that she’s not totally on board with how the Trump administration carries out its immigration policies, but she said his actual positions on the issue are correct.

“I have a problem with his execution, but a lot of the problems that he has highlighted are real problems — and just saying that the problem doesn’t exist is not going to make them go away,” Garg told Coles. And in one of the best moments of the conversation, Garg let former President Joe Biden have it with both metaphorical guns blazing. Sad we have to specify “metaphorical,” but liberals twist words so badly these days it’s become necessary.

“I will tell you that during the Biden administration, we were — the Indian community, the immigrant community that worked, got work visas and stuff to come here — was like, how is this going on? Like what is happening at the [southern] border and the [northern] border,” she said.

The Indian-American comedian then described how even folks in Europe felt baffled by Biden’s refusal to secure the U.S. southern border, adding, “But they all were like, ‘what is going on with your border? Like, you cannot just walk into Switzerland.’ You just cannot. You cannot just walk into Canada, forget anybody else. You cannot walk into India.”

“Indian community loves Trump. It is what it is. The Indian community loves Trump. We don’t have the problems with him that a lot of people in America have,” she continued.

Before becoming an American citizen, Garg studied law and became a personal injury attorney. However, at 44, she suddenly found herself in the spotlight as a comedian. Her family encouraged her, saying she had comical takes on what it’s like to be Indian-American. Before long, she built a TikTok fan base of 2.9 million followers and started appearing on comedy stages across New York.

Garg now has two comedy specials on streaming services, and in 2023 she opened for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on the Restless Leg tour. She also wrote a best-selling memoir called This American Woman.

