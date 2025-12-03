Why Is The Washington Post Defending the National Guard Shooter?

Just when you think the legacy media can’t sink any lower, they grab a shovel and start digging. The Washington Post really outdid itself by writing a puff piece about Rahmanullah Lakamal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, who shot two West Virginia National Guardsmen blocks from the White House. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries on Thanksgiving Day, and Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, is still in critical condition.

Advertisement

While law enforcement investigates this as a potential act of international terrorism, The Washington Post is already spinning a sympathetic narrative for the alleged killer. The paper published an article exploring Lakamal’s difficulty adapting to life in America.

“The course of Lakanwal’s journey from a trusted U.S. battlefield ally to the suspected shooter of two National Guard members on the streets of downtown D.C. remains unclear, in part,” the Post reported. “But like many Afghans who had worked for the United States and came to this country after the chaotic August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he appeared to struggle to adapt to his new circumstances and refused to take many of the entry-level jobs available to him as a recent immigrant.”

ICYMI: Karoline Leavitt Humiliated the New York Times With Its Own Hypocritical Narrative



You read that right. The Post wants us to feel bad for the man accused of murdering a young soldier because he “appeared to struggle to adapt to his new circumstances.” Apparently, the opportunities available to him here didn’t meet with his approval.

“These guys were elite soldiers who had a career and homes in Afghanistan, but when they came here they lost everything. They are told ‘You need to work,’ but they don’t have the skills,” said a former senior Afghan commander now living in the United States, who didn’t know Lakanwal personally but has extensive contacts in the Afghan refugee community, including with other former Zero Unit fighters. “They’re not ready to just integrate themselves into the community,” said the former commander, speaking on the condition of anonymity out of concern that discussing the sensitive issue could affect their immigration status. Top Trump administration officials have tried to characterize Lakanwal’s alleged violent crime as a by-product of President Joe Biden’s hasty evacuation of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and the influx of tens of thousands of Afghans to the United States that these officials say took place without proper vetting. But interviews with former Afghan fighters and the Americans who worked with them suggest a more complex tale.

Advertisement

This is utterly shameless. “A more complex tale?” Seriously? This is an individual who worked with the CIA in Afghanistan for over ten years, came to this country, and murdered an American soldier. The media literally keeps trying to sell the idea that Lakanwal deserves sympathy because life here poses challenges. They wrap it in emotional fluff, but the truth is clear. He opened fire on American service members and murdered Beckstrom. This was intentional. Yet the left-wing media insist on painting him as some wounded soul drifting through hardship.

It would be nice if the media showed as much empathy for Lakanwal’s victims as they show for him. Instead, they’re practically defending him as a victim of circumstances. Sick. Just sick.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today. Your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!