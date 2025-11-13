The Morning Briefing: Jasmine Crockett Is Totally Down With the Ritz-Carlton Struggle

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is taking a day to compile a list of silent movie stars' hamstring injuries.

Advertisement

In the last week we've gotten to have a go at some of our least favorite Democrats: Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Kamala Harris. Today, we're going off on Jasmine Crockett, the congresswoman from Texas who is working overtime to be Queen of the Ick List.

Crockett's star has been rising in the Dem cesspit by achieving what many thought was impossible — talking more than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Loud sells over on that side. So do f-bombs, which Crockett uses — pun intended — liberally. Those are particularly prized by the Democrats now, as they're seen as a sign of "fighting" President Trump. That's all they've got in lieu of policy ideas.

Popular lefty radio host Charlamagne tha God thinks that Crockett is the Dems' best voice right now, which my Twitchy colleague Brett T. covered yesterday. Here's an X post he shared:

🚨NEW: Charlamagne:



"Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into. Because she is a phenomenal messenger ... the most effective messenger that the Democratic Party has right now. And they need to be using her as a Trojan horse."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/wZcvlVf05n — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 11, 2025

Virtually every prominent Dem name mentioned near the top of the food chain is met with enthusiastic, "Oh, please run in 2028!" responses from Republicans. It's quite the carnival carousel over there when looking around for someone to emerge as a leader and/or candidate for 2028. There's a lot of desperation surrounding these conversations, largely because actual Democratic leadership in Congress is so pathetically weak. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jefferies don't inspire confidence in anyone. In fact, Schumer is now the least popular Democratic Senate leader ever, which my friend and colleague Ed Morrissey wrote about here.

Advertisement

Back to Crockett. Like so many Dem women, she adopts different accents and personae for public appearances. One of Crockett's go-to shticks is that of a street-wise tough, as if she is straight from the 'hood. In reality, Crockett couldn't find the 'hood if she had a team of Sherpas guiding her. She attended Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, then a tony, private all-girls Catholic high school. Day schools tend not to have a lot of mean streets around them.

The charade continues. This is from Catherine:

In case you needed more proof that Democrats are hypocritical plutocrats who impoverish the middle class and poor while enriching themselves, I give you Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas). Just this year, Crockett expended $75,000 — almost $10,000 higher than the average annual U.S. salary — on luxuries like limos, resorts, and personal security. Fox News obtained Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings detailing Crockett’s reckless and lavish spending.

Yeah, she's got a lot of rough edges.

Maybe she's the Democrats' most effective messenger because she spreads the horse manure around better than any of her colleagues. That's quite an achievement if you think about it. Being disingenuous is a way of political life among the Democrats. Cynics would say that all politicians are like that but, trust me, it's a dark art form with the Dems.

Jasmine Crockett is a horrible human being. That should shoot her right to the top of the Democratic Party's future plans should she have higher political aspirations. She's also one of the easiest Dems to pick apart. She has that sense of privilege and entitlement that Hillary Clinton has, and believes that she's untouchable. She would be an avalanche of unforced errors with a national spotlight on her during a campaign.

Advertisement

So run, Jasmine, run.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

oh to be a little duckling tip tapping across a a bed of water lilys.. 🪷 pic.twitter.com/zEHJCUsqVl — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 12, 2025

PJ Media

Kruiser and Queen. Faith All Over the Place, Episode 20: The Pro-Life Movement Needs to Be More Vigilant Than Ever

VodkaPundit. GAME CHANGER? Patel Just Scored a Big Win With China

House Votes to Pass Continuing Resolution

But Hitler, or something. Trump's 'Really Kind' Act Following Death of Ozzy Osbourne Leaves His Widow in Tears

Pope Leo's Latest Comments on Liturgy Are Exactly What Catholics Need to Hear

It Won't Be Long Before Jack Smith Gets a Whiff of the Stink Bomb His Spying Victims Snuck Into a Bill

Yeah...no. Colbert Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: His Job Is to Tell Us How to Think About the News

She nasty. Elitist Hypocrite Jasmine Crockett’s List of Luxury Expenditures

Trump Isn't the Only Major Leader Ditching the COP30 Climate Conference

Trump Joins the World of Sports. Democrats Most Hurt.

Ted Cruz Makes Huge Move Against Rogue Anti-Trump Judges

Johnny Can't Add, but He's Getting a College Degree

When Your Enemies Believe You Have Horns — From 'Jew-Eggs' to Real-World Hatred

Do the Clinton Family and USAID Have Their Fingerprints on Regime Change in Bangladesh?

Advertisement

The Day the Gateway Closed: Remembering Ellis Island’s Final Farewell

Jugular Time: Trump Should Demand a Constitutional Amendment to End Gerrymandering Once and for All

Pampered First Lady, Perpetual Victim Complex

Stossel. Trump the Socialist

Shapiro. What Makes Things Affordable?

Townhall Mothership

Nice people. Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Stealing Texas Child's Identity

Newsom Silent on UC Berkeley TPUSA Riot While He Attends UN Climate Summit in Brazil

MS-13 Killers Face Life in Prison After Guilty Verdicts in 6 Murders

Treasury Sanctions Global Network Supporting Iran’s Ballistic Missile and UAV Programs

Canadian March to Gun Confiscation: A Taste of Things (Potentially) to Come

St. Paul Invites Lawsuit With Gun Control Vote

Georgia Judge Nixes Savannah's Attempt to Ignore Preemption Law

That Damp, Warm, Wet Spot on Hochul's Neck Is Elise Stefanik's Breath

Cancel the UK. Starmer Could Fall Soon

I have nickname I can't use here. Scott Wiener: 'Trans Women Are Women'

Sky-High Bridge Collapses in Wild Video — Raises Big Questions About China's Belt and Road Initiative

+1. At First-Ever MAHA Summit, JD Vance Presses the Need for People, 'Willing to Challenge Orthodoxy'

Sean Duffy Schools 'Pothole Pete' Buttigieg With Receipts Amid Battle Over His Time As DOT Secretary

Scientists Warn of New Ice Age and Rising Oceans as Gulf Stream Collapses

Karoline Leavitt Has an Assignment for the Media About a Redaction in an Email Dems Released

NYC Mayor-Elect's Wife Pushed 'Gaza Genocide' Lies to Influencers Just Days After October Massacre

Advertisement

VIP

Me. RIP: The Penny. Gen Z Hardly Knew Ye.

Why Are U.S. Students Ignorant? Because Educators Are Even Worse

Farewell, BBC. And Now for Something Completely Different

The Tower of Me: Pride and the Collapse of the Modern Soul

The #Bodypositivity Annals: Obese Modeling Industry Bleeds Gravy As Gigs Dry Up

Even the Media Knows the Dems’ Epstein Drop Is a Nothingburger

Two Dem Staffers Caught Breaking Law — Because Dems Love Crime

Sodom and Gomorrica: ‘Transgender Women’s Milk Just as Good For Babies’

Who Is Leading The Democratic Party?

Around the Interwebz

Spotify To Launch Music Videos In U.S. And Canada In Coming Weeks

Steam Deck minus the screen: Valve announces new Steam Machine, Controller hardware

Ken Burns' The American Revolution is a towering achievement

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Congratulations to the newest members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/12/25

UPDATED DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

New Media: The Spectator

Secondary Print: Axios

Radio: AURN

EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT hosts a Private Dinner

State Dining Room

Closed Press

9:45 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Senate Amendment to H.R. 5371 - Continuing Appropriations Ag, Leg Branch, Milcon-VA and Extensions Act 2026

Oval Office

White House Press Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.