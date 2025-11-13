The Morning Briefing: Jasmine Crockett Is Totally Down With the Ritz-Carlton Struggle

Top O' the Briefing
In the last week we've gotten to have a go at some of our least favorite Democrats: Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Kamala Harris. Today, we're going off on Jasmine Crockett, the congresswoman from Texas who is working overtime to be Queen of the Ick List.
Crockett's star has been rising in the Dem cesspit by achieving what many thought was impossible — talking more than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Loud sells over on that side. So do f-bombs, which Crockett uses — pun intended — liberally. Those are particularly prized by the Democrats now, as they're seen as a sign of "fighting" President Trump. That's all they've got in lieu of policy ideas.
Popular lefty radio host Charlamagne tha God thinks that Crockett is the Dems' best voice right now, which my Twitchy colleague Brett T. covered yesterday. Here's an X post he shared:
🚨NEW: Charlamagne:— Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 11, 2025
"Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into. Because she is a phenomenal messenger ... the most effective messenger that the Democratic Party has right now. And they need to be using her as a Trojan horse."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/wZcvlVf05n
Virtually every prominent Dem name mentioned near the top of the food chain is met with enthusiastic, "Oh, please run in 2028!" responses from Republicans. It's quite the carnival carousel over there when looking around for someone to emerge as a leader and/or candidate for 2028. There's a lot of desperation surrounding these conversations, largely because actual Democratic leadership in Congress is so pathetically weak. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jefferies don't inspire confidence in anyone. In fact, Schumer is now the least popular Democratic Senate leader ever, which my friend and colleague Ed Morrissey wrote about here.
Back to Crockett. Like so many Dem women, she adopts different accents and personae for public appearances. One of Crockett's go-to shticks is that of a street-wise tough, as if she is straight from the 'hood. In reality, Crockett couldn't find the 'hood if she had a team of Sherpas guiding her. She attended Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, then a tony, private all-girls Catholic high school. Day schools tend not to have a lot of mean streets around them.
The charade continues. This is from Catherine:
In case you needed more proof that Democrats are hypocritical plutocrats who impoverish the middle class and poor while enriching themselves, I give you Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).
Just this year, Crockett expended $75,000 — almost $10,000 higher than the average annual U.S. salary — on luxuries like limos, resorts, and personal security. Fox News obtained Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings detailing Crockett’s reckless and lavish spending.
Yeah, she's got a lot of rough edges.
Maybe she's the Democrats' most effective messenger because she spreads the horse manure around better than any of her colleagues. That's quite an achievement if you think about it. Being disingenuous is a way of political life among the Democrats. Cynics would say that all politicians are like that but, trust me, it's a dark art form with the Dems.
Jasmine Crockett is a horrible human being. That should shoot her right to the top of the Democratic Party's future plans should she have higher political aspirations. She's also one of the easiest Dems to pick apart. She has that sense of privilege and entitlement that Hillary Clinton has, and believes that she's untouchable. She would be an avalanche of unforced errors with a national spotlight on her during a campaign.
So run, Jasmine, run.
