BREAKING: House Votes to Pass Continuing Resolution

Chris Queen | 8:23 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

On Wednesday night, the House voted on the continuing resolution that would reopen the federal government after 43 days. The vote passed/failed by a margin of 222-209. Six Democrats voted in favor of the continuing resolution, and two Republicans voted no.

Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Don Davis (D-N.C.), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Adam Gray (D-Calif.), Marie Gluesenkamp (D-Wash.), and Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) voted yes, while Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Greg Steube (R-Fla.) voted no.

This vote came after the Senate voted to end the shutdown on Monday. Before the continuing resolution vote, the House swore in Rep.-Elect Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who won a special election in September. It was the first House vote since September 19.

Democratic senators dug their heels in over healthcare for illegals and Obamacare subsidies. It led to furloughs, military members serving without pay, and flight delays nationwide. For over a dozen votes, Democrats refused to budge, even as most Republicans put on a united front.

My colleague Catherine Salgado detailed more of what happened during the shutdown:

Controversies during the shutdown included Democrats demanding that the federal government somehow continue to provide full payments for the almost 42 million food stamp recipients in America, including millions of illegal aliens. This simply spurred more scrutiny than SNAP has had in years, revealing how the top food items purchased using food stamps include soft drinks, candy, and bag snacks. Notice that Democrats were more worried about obese welfare recipients than they were about our military.

It became the longest government shutdown in history, but this continuing resolution kicks the can down the road until the end of January. Hopefully, Congress can one day vote on a real budget instead of an endless series of continuing resolutions.

