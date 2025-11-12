Pope Leo's Latest Comments on Liturgy Are Exactly What Catholics Need to Hear

Pope Leo XIV issued a call for renewed reverence for the liturgy of the Mass, saying it should "comply with established norms" that reflect the unity of the whole church — a message traditional Catholics have hungered to hear from the pontiff since his installation earlier this year. Given how much liberalism and modernism have infected the church in recent years, his message couldn’t have come at a better time.

The pope delivered his comments on Sunday during the celebration of the Feast of the Dedication of the Basilica of St. John Lateran. He cited passages from the Second Vatican Council’s Sacrosanctum Concilium to stress the importance of celebrating the liturgy with true reverence and honoring the church’s tradition passed down through the centuries.

“The liturgy is ‘the summit toward which the activity of the Church is directed… the source from which all its power flows,’” Pope Leo said in his remarks. “Therefore, care for the liturgy, especially here at the See of Peter, must be such that it can serve as an example for the whole people of God. It must comply with the established norms, be attentive to the different sensibilities of those participating, and keep with the principle of wise inculturation.”

Traditional Catholics have long voiced concern over many bishops’ hostility toward the Traditional Latin Mass. Some bishops have outright forbidden parishes to offer the TLM, even though they also provide Novus Ordo Masses. Keep in mind that the TLM served the faithful for many centuries before the Second Vatican Council and closely resembles the Mass handed down from the Church’s earliest days.

Pope Leo emphasized that the liturgy must preserve the "sobriety" found throughout church tradition — a quality he said has nourished and sustained souls through the ages.

“At the same time, [the liturgy] must remain faithful to the solemn sobriety typical of the Roman tradition, which can do so much good for the souls of those who actively participate in it,” Leo added. “Every care should ensure that the simple beauty of the rites expresses the value of worship for the harmonious growth of the whole Body of the Lord. As Saint Augustine said, ‘beauty is nothing but love, and love is life.’”

This isn’t the first time the pope has addressed reverence in the liturgy. In May 2025, the Holy Father discussed the issue during a talk with pilgrims for the Jubilee of Oriental Churches. There, he affirmed that the Catholic Church must rediscover the "sense of mystery" richly expressed in the rites of Eastern Catholic parishes.

“The contribution that the Christian East can offer us today is immense,” the pope told his audience. “We greatly need to recover the sense of mystery that remains alive in your liturgies — liturgies that engage the human person in his or her entirety, that sing of the beauty of salvation, and evoke a sense of wonder at how God’s majesty embraces our human frailty.”

What the Catholic Church needs now is for Pope Leo to issue a definitive ruling on the liturgy to stop liberal bishops from trashing tradition and embracing compromise. The last thing Catholicism needs is for modernism to open the door for the LGBTQ agenda — which the God of the universe calls an abomination — to receive acceptance during Mass. Some parishes have already done this, and it’s utter blasphemy. Let’s hope the Holy Father drops the hammer on these shenanigans sooner rather than later.

